NCA Launches Campaign To Mark Breakthrough In New Alzheimer's Drug

The Alzheimer's Society has released a series of print ads, created by New Commercial Arts (NCA), to mark a major research breakthrough in developing a drug to slow the destruction of the brain.

The tactical work follows the recent announcement of a new drug called Lecanemab and simply reads: "A moment that Alzheimer's will never forget."

Beneath it is an explanation of the breakthrough and why the charity is celebrating.

The work was created and placed in newspapers within 24 hours.

Kim Hutcheson and Joe Fitzgerald are the creatives behind the campaign.

Credits

Brand: Alzheimer's Society

Agency: New Commercial Arts

Creative team: Kim Hutcheson, Joe Fitzgerald

Business lead: Janki Shah

Design: King Henry