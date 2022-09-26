y2mate.png

NCA furnish homes in new Habitat campaign

The campaign highlights the importance of bringing your habitat to life

By Creative Salon

26 September 2022

New Commercial Arts is behind new Habitat campaign, seen across TV, Cinema, Print, OOH and Social as well as in-store at Sainsbury’s.

The campaign focuses on bringing a new habitat to life – by centering on the story of Seb and his Dad. By zooming in on one family’s story, the ad shows how a little design can make your habitat.

The spot sets out to highlight the positive effects that a simple home furnishing can bring, from exotic duvet sets to a stylish pouffe that compliments your sofa. These small design additions can really be the finishing touch to your home.

As times get a little tougher, the campaign seeks to place Habitat as an affordable, well-designed home furnishings option, that means treating yourself doesn’t have to come at a huge expense.

Creative credits:

Agency: New Commercial Arts

Marketing and Communications Director: Stephen Bowes

Marketing Campaign Manager: Claire Estill

Marketing Campaign Executive: Rob O’Malley

Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield

Founder, CEO: James Murphy

Founder, Strategy: David Golding

Artist Director: Nici Hofer

Creative: Loriley Sessions

Creative: Charlotte Prince

Business Director: Mel McMillan

Account Manager: Olivia Rose

TV Producer: Georgia Dickinson

Stills Producer: Fiona Bailey & Budr Elnusairi

Design: King Henry Soho

Retouching: King Henry Soho

Director: Max Fisher

Producer: Sara Cummins

Production Company: Rogue

Photography: A&R

Photographer: Carla Guya

DOP: Jim Jolliffe

Editing Company: Stitch

Editor: Tim Hardy

Grade: Rascal

Colourist: James Bamford

Post-Production: Bubble TV

Post Producer: Alison Wendt

Music Supervision: Leland

Audio Post-Production: Bubble TV

Sound Designer: Chris Southwell

VFX: Richard Greenwood

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.