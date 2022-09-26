NCA furnish homes in new Habitat campaign

The campaign focuses on bringing a new habitat to life – by centering on the story of Seb and his Dad. By zooming in on one family’s story, the ad shows how a little design can make your habitat.

The spot sets out to highlight the positive effects that a simple home furnishing can bring, from exotic duvet sets to a stylish pouffe that compliments your sofa. These small design additions can really be the finishing touch to your home.

As times get a little tougher, the campaign seeks to place Habitat as an affordable, well-designed home furnishings option, that means treating yourself doesn’t have to come at a huge expense.

Creative credits:

Agency: New Commercial Arts

Marketing and Communications Director: Stephen Bowes

Marketing Campaign Manager: Claire Estill

Marketing Campaign Executive: Rob O’Malley

Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield

Founder, CEO: James Murphy

Founder, Strategy: David Golding

Artist Director: Nici Hofer

Creative: Loriley Sessions

Creative: Charlotte Prince

Business Director: Mel McMillan

Account Manager: Olivia Rose

TV Producer: Georgia Dickinson

Stills Producer: Fiona Bailey & Budr Elnusairi

Design: King Henry Soho

Retouching: King Henry Soho

Director: Max Fisher

Producer: Sara Cummins

Production Company: Rogue

Photography: A&R

Photographer: Carla Guya

DOP: Jim Jolliffe

Editing Company: Stitch

Editor: Tim Hardy

Grade: Rascal

Colourist: James Bamford

Post-Production: Bubble TV

Post Producer: Alison Wendt

Music Supervision: Leland

Audio Post-Production: Bubble TV

Sound Designer: Chris Southwell

VFX: Richard Greenwood