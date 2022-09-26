NCA furnish homes in new Habitat campaign
The campaign highlights the importance of bringing your habitat to life
26 September 2022
New Commercial Arts is behind new Habitat campaign, seen across TV, Cinema, Print, OOH and Social as well as in-store at Sainsbury’s.
The campaign focuses on bringing a new habitat to life – by centering on the story of Seb and his Dad. By zooming in on one family’s story, the ad shows how a little design can make your habitat.
The spot sets out to highlight the positive effects that a simple home furnishing can bring, from exotic duvet sets to a stylish pouffe that compliments your sofa. These small design additions can really be the finishing touch to your home.
As times get a little tougher, the campaign seeks to place Habitat as an affordable, well-designed home furnishings option, that means treating yourself doesn’t have to come at a huge expense.
Creative credits:
Agency: New Commercial Arts
