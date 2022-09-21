New Commercial Arts oversees Not On The High Street brand relaunch

The new identity and ‘Celebrate Life’ campaign reflect the brand moving from traditional gifting occasions to being the destination for all of life’s gifting moments, from birthdays to bad days, from milestone moments to last minute dinner parties.

The vibrant new visual identity launched across website, app, CRM and social media this week. The brand campaign, ‘Celebrate Life’, launches on YouTube and all social channels on Friday 9th September, and brings this colourful, youthful world to life. The films, directed by Jocelyn Anquetil at Pulse, feature all the many humorous and relatable moments that provide the perfect reason to gift from Not On The High Street, from getting ghosted to getting a bad haircut to getting some love on your birthday.

Lorna Brown, Brand and Creative Director at Not On The High Street said: “Not On The High Street is an iconic British gifting brand and the ultimate destination for today’s gift givers, however big or small. Our new campaign and visual identity celebrate just that.”

Nici Hofer, Founder and Artistic Director at New Commercial Arts said: “Re-launching Not On The High Street has been a huge amount of fun. Our ‘Celebrate Life’ campaign is a playful homage to all those moments a little gift goes a remarkably long way.”

