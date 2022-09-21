New Commercial Arts oversees Not On The High Street brand relaunch
NCA is behind new campaign and brand relaunch for the online marketplace retailer
21 September 2022
Not On The High Street has relaunched with a fresh new look, unveiling a new visual identity and brand campaign from New Commercial Arts.
The new identity and ‘Celebrate Life’ campaign reflect the brand moving from traditional gifting occasions to being the destination for all of life’s gifting moments, from birthdays to bad days, from milestone moments to last minute dinner parties.
The vibrant new visual identity launched across website, app, CRM and social media this week. The brand campaign, ‘Celebrate Life’, launches on YouTube and all social channels on Friday 9th September, and brings this colourful, youthful world to life. The films, directed by Jocelyn Anquetil at Pulse, feature all the many humorous and relatable moments that provide the perfect reason to gift from Not On The High Street, from getting ghosted to getting a bad haircut to getting some love on your birthday.
Lorna Brown, Brand and Creative Director at Not On The High Street said: “Not On The High Street is an iconic British gifting brand and the ultimate destination for today’s gift givers, however big or small. Our new campaign and visual identity celebrate just that.”
Nici Hofer, Founder and Artistic Director at New Commercial Arts said: “Re-launching Not On The High Street has been a huge amount of fun. Our ‘Celebrate Life’ campaign is a playful homage to all those moments a little gift goes a remarkably long way.”
Creative credits:
Not On The High Street
Creative and Brand Director: Lorna Brown
Senior Brand & Campaign Manager: Laura Hunter
Head of Creative & Content: Rachel Wells
Consultant: Barnaby Dawe
New Commerical Arts
Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Founder, CSO: David Golding
Founder, Artistic Director: Nici Hofer
Art Director: Patrick Asante
Copywriter: Jules Middleton
Managing Partner: Hannah White
Business Director: Mel McMillan
Founder, Director of Production: Matt Craigie Atherton
Producer: Katie Wellbelove
Project Director: Sylvie Edwards
Design: King Henry Studios
Production Company: Pulse Films
Director: Jocelyn Anquetil
Managing Director: James Sorton
Exec. Producer: Neil Andrews
Producer: Jen Gelin
DoP: Beatrice Sastre
Production Design: Zach Apo Tsang
Editing Company: Stitch
Editor: Charlie Von Rotberg
VFX: Black Kite Studios
VFX Producer: Hannah Ruddleston
VFX Lead: Nina Mosand
Audio post production: King Lear
Sound designers: Jack Sedgwick & Ned Sisson
Music Supervision: Leland Music
Composers: Benjamin Smith-Loverock Esser & Laurence Hammerton