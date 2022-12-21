Successfully marrying experience and creativity: NCA's 2022

And what’s been your biggest challenge? (Ian Heartfield, CCO & Founder)

It’s been a year of undoubted challenges: war in Europe, the cost-of-living crisis, the death of a monarch, and more prime ministers than you can shake a stick (or fist) at. Each one has brought anxiety and a sense of instability to our clients, our audiences, and our people. Whilst it’s hard to always stay focused on ads when you’re on the verge of WW3, we made our way through it all by trying to keep things in perspective, being available for our clients 24/7, and concentrating on the things that were within our control.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023? (Rob Curran, CXO & Founder)

We’re most looking forward to more of the same unpredictable adventures that this industry so reliably serves up each and every year. It's consistently impossible to predict the work you'll sweat over, the incredible talent you'll work with, the places you'll go, the brands and customers you'll serve, and the problems we'll solve. And most of all, we’re looking forward to creating more and more opportunities for people who might not have otherwise had the chance, to join in those adventures.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year? (Hannah White, Managing Partner)

A celebration of all things creative. Some of our most impactful work this year has been in customer experience – whether that’s creating Uber’s global membership programme or re-imagining the Nando’s restaurant experience. It’d be great to see the industry talking more about all forms of creativity – the big, shiny moments as well as the everyday magic we can create when consumers interact with our brands.

Creative Salon on New Commercial Arts' 2022

Much like a pack of greyhounds pawing at the gates at the traps, NCA's management team has been eager to get going after launching in the teeth of Covid. And out they bolted in 2022, properly fulfilling their promise of uniting advertising and customer experience in a new definition of commercial arts. The agency’s work for Halifax, and Nando's in particular, showed that creativity in improving and streamlining the customer experience was more than just a nifty slide in its cred document. In fact, CX makes up more than half the agency's income.

In order to resource itself for the expansion that would inevitably follow, the agency hired Jessica Pacey and Alicia Job from Engine as a creative team, as well as BBC Creative duo Jules Middleton and Peigh Asante. The new business flowed in - Paramount+, Nando's, Notonthehighstreet and Motorpoint were all among clients who found something compelling in the NCA proposition. Its move into spacious and impressive new offices off Tottenham Court Road was a statement of intent.

While driving brand growth through customer experience is a key part of NCA's proposition, it doesn't come at the expense of "big" creative ideas. How nice to see Dame Judi Dench appear in her first ad, for MoneySupermarket, and how moving was Ian Heartfield's spot for The Alzheimer's Society that distinguished between old age and illness?