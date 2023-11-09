Nurofen and McCann create 'Pain Pass' to help women tackle healthcare bias

When it comes to healthcare, a ‘male by default’ approach has been prevalent across research, clinical trials and the design of policies and services. While some acknowledgement had been made of this bias, less had been reported on the impact it has on how women get support for pain.

2022’s data showed over half of women (56 per cent) felt their pain was ignored or dismissed compared to 49 per cent of men – revealing a Gender Pain Gap of 7 per cent.

A year on, while fewer of the women surveyed (49 per cent) than last year say their pain has been ignored or dismissed than men (38 per cent), sadly the gap has widened to 11 per cent.

New research by Nurofen reveals it also takes UK women longer than men to receive a medical diagnosis for the same types of pain – less than half (47 per cent) of women surveyed received a diagnosis within 11 months compared to two thirds (66 per cent) of men.

Dr Bill Laughey, Senior Medical Scientist at Reckitt says: “Our latest research shows that fewer feel their pain has been dismissed - perhaps because awareness is driving better quality conversations between patients and healthcare professionals. Whilst a positive step forward, the gap has widened and this needs to stop. We’ve developed the PAIN PASS in collaboration with leading pain specialists and women experiencing pain. It is designed to empower women to get the support and treatment they need. But we can’t close this gap by ourselves. We’re also calling on policymakers, the healthcare industry and medical stakeholders to come together to implement meaningful changes, such as effective gender bias training for all healthcare professionals.”

Nurofen has become a positive force for good, empowering women to break the bias they face in navigating their pain journey.

As part of several key commitments Nurofen have made to help close the Gender Pain Gap, the brand has established free Gender Pain Gap training for healthcare professionals. To date, two-thirds of Superdrug’s pharmacists, pharmacy assistants and nurses have completed the training. Nurofen is also partnering with the charity Wellbeing of Women to fund an innovative new piece of research. The study, which will happen over three years, will investigate health literacy levels and attitudes towards menstrual pain in adolescent girls and women. It will also address the impact these attitudes have had over time on women’s health journeys.

