Creative B2B Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded
Edelman UK's 'Move to Minus 15' campaign for DPWorld wins a Silver Lion
19 June 2024
Edelman UK has been awarded with a Silver Lion for its 'Move to Minus 15' campaign for DPWorld.
The initiative was devised to bring global logistics leaders together to change the temperature of frozen food from -18°C to -15°C – potentially saving the equivalent emissions of 3.8 million cars without affecting the food.
The Grand Prix in the Creative B2B Lions category was awarded to David for its 'Meet Marina Prieto' campaign for JCDecaux.
The mysterious campaign in Madrid sparked curiosity as photos of Marina Prieto, a 100-year-old woman, appeared overnight across subway stations. People engaged in social media discussions, searching for Marina's identity, intrigued by her everyday activities captured in the photographs, such as watering plants or enjoying churros, prompting widespread public interest and selfies with the images.
A Gold Lion was also taken home by VML and its New York, Kansas City and Sao Paolo offices for their 'Thanks For Coke-Creating' campaign for Coca-Cola. Rather than removing unofficial Coca-Cola branding from bodegas globally, 'Thanks for Coke-Creating' introduced a strategy that embraced these businesses and their owners, positioning them as integral to the project while also serving as valued Coca-Cola customers.
Overall 13 Creative B2B Lions were awarded: one Grand Prix, two Gold, four Silver and six Bronze.
