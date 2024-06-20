cannes lions 2024
Direct Lions Cannes: 2024 Decoded
McCann London continues its winning streak for Xbox with another Grand Prix
20 June 2024
McCann London has done it again and won the Grand Prix in the Direct category for it's Xbox work ''The Everyday Tactician'.
This campaign recruited a real-life tactician for Bromley FC and documented in a three-part series. It gave gamers of Football Manager 2024 a chance to bring their managerial skills into reality.
In merging virtual and real football, the work boosted engagement and Game Pass users for FM24, and showcased the practical application of gaming skills in professional sports.
For it's work with V&A, Adam&eveDDB London has secured a Silver Lion for “If you’re into it, it’s in the V&A”. The agency has also won for the work in the Outdoor, Industry Craft and Design categories.
The work highlighted the extensive range of the V&A's permanent collection, featuring over 2.8 million objects that narrate a 5,000-year history of creativity across various disciplines.
This campaign was also a major success at this year's D&AD Awards, winning two Yellow Pencils.
VML London (winning under the former Wunderman Thompson London) has snapped up a Bronze Lion for NHS Blood and Transplant and it's 'Waiting to Live' work.
The campaign aimed to raise awareness about the critical need for more child organ donors by transforming children into handmade dolls and placing them in waiting rooms nationwide.
The goal was to spark conversations about pediatric organ donation and encourage more parents to consider registering their children.
Other wins include FCB New York for Spotify's 'Spreadbeats' and McCann Poland's 'Room For Everyone' for Mastercard, which all took Gold.
And Doritos picked up another Silver Lion for 'Doritos Silent: The World's First AI Augmented Snack'.
Overall, 62 Direct Lions were awarded: one Grand Prix, 10 Gold, 20 Silver and 31 Bronze.
