Direct Lions Cannes: 2024 Decoded

McCann London has done it again and won the Grand Prix in the Direct category for it's Xbox work ''The Everyday Tactician'.

This campaign recruited a real-life tactician for Bromley FC and documented in a three-part series. It gave gamers of Football Manager 2024 a chance to bring their managerial skills into reality.

In merging virtual and real football, the work boosted engagement and Game Pass users for FM24, and showcased the practical application of gaming skills in professional sports.