NHS creates dolls to represent long Christmas wait for children on organ donor register

Each doll will be wearing a badge with QR codes that links through to www.waitingtolive.org. A dedicated campaign site, built by the Wunderman Thompson team, which allows people to listen to the stories of children who are waiting and sign their own children up for the NHS Organ Donor Register.

‘Waiting to Live’ builds on the ‘Consider This’ campaign launched in September, which used radio and press to make a powerful appeal on behalf of the parents of three-year-old Ralph, who is waiting for a multi-organ transplant. Katie, Ralph’s mother is an employee at Wunderman Thompson.

In the hero TV spot, a doll, representing Ralph, is shown sat alone in a waiting room while people pass by him. Other dolls are then shown sitting alone in other waiting rooms, while the ad reads ‘he is not alone’. We then return to Ralph, with the message: ‘You can help end the wait. Register yourself and your child as donors'. The soundtrack for the campaign was written and recorded exclusively for the campaign by Chloe Bruce-Gardyne.

The campaign will also run across cinema and out-of-home and will be supported by social and influencer activity.

Angie Scales, Lead Nurse for Paediatric Organ Donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: ‘For many children on the transplant waiting list, their only hope is the parent of another child saying ‘yes’ to organ donation at a time of immense sadness and personal grief. Yet families tell us that agreeing to organ donation can also be a source of great comfort and pride.’

‘By encouraging more young people and their families to confirm their support for organ donation on the NHS Organ Donor Register, we hope to be able to save more lives of children, both today and in the future.’

Laura Saraiva and Charli Plant, creative leads behind the campaign at Wunderman Thompson UK, added: ‘This has been one of the most emotionally challenging but most rewarding campaigns we have ever worked on. Children on the transplant list wait for months, sometimes years, but this isn’t something that many people are aware of.

‘We saw an opportunity to shine a light on the children waiting for an organ transplant in a place where they do a lot of that waiting. We’ve been blown away by people’s generosity in helping to bring this to life, especially when it came to creating the hundreds of dolls. Working with the families was heartbreaking at times, we can’t even imagine what they must be going through, but we hope this campaign does their stories justice, raises awareness, and, crucially, encourages more parents to consider adding their children to the NHS Organ Donor Register’.

The campaign has been led by Wunderman Thompson UK, supported by other WPP agencies including global communications agency, BCW, and media agency, Wavemaker.

To learn more and add your child to the NHS Organ Donor Register, click here.