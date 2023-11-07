Uber promotes its train booking service

Continuing with the comedic take on travel, Uber launches two films. They show Uber users interacting with train drivers as if they’re Uber drivers - double-checking the booking name, asking to be dropped near the station - the witty performances are resolved with a simple end-line: ‘Trains, now on Uber’.

Planned and booked by EssenceMediacom, Kinetic and JCDecaux UK, the Uber Travel campaign will run in the UK until the end of the year.