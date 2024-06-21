cannes lions 2024
Sustainable Development Goals Lions: Cannes 2020 Decoded
Edelman UK win Gold for DP World's 'The Move To -15'
21 June 2024
Edelman UK has received a Gold Lion for its 'Move to Minus 15' campaign on behalf of DPWorld, having previously won Silver in the Creative B2B category.
This initiative aimed to unite global logistics leaders to adjust the temperature of frozen food from -18°C to -15°C, potentially reducing emissions equivalent to those produced by 3.8 million cars, without compromising food quality.
Publicis Conseil have won a second Grand Prix for Renault's 'Cars To Work' campaign, having also been awarded the top accolade in the Creative Commerce category.
Renault's CareMakers inclusive mobility program, designed to offer mobility solutions to low-income individuals, launched a new leasing model for job seekers in remote areas.
This model allowed payments to start only after the probation period ended, with the option to return the car if the probation was unsuccessful. This initiative supports new job starters and boosts Renault's visibility in French regions where car ownership is essential.
Other Gold wins include Ogilvy Columbia's 'Filter Caps' for Filsa Columbia.
A total of 20 Lions were awarded in the Sustainable Development category: one Grand Prix, four Gold, five Silver and 10 Bronze.
