Sustainable Development Goals Lions: Cannes 2020 Decoded

Publicis Conseil have won a second Grand Prix for Renault's 'Cars To Work' campaign, having also been awarded the top accolade in the Creative Commerce category.

Renault's CareMakers inclusive mobility program, designed to offer mobility solutions to low-income individuals, launched a new leasing model for job seekers in remote areas.

This model allowed payments to start only after the probation period ended, with the option to return the car if the probation was unsuccessful. This initiative supports new job starters and boosts Renault's visibility in French regions where car ownership is essential.