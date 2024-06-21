cannes lions 2024
Innovation Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded
McCann Demand snags Bronze while Havas Lynx takes Silver and Klick Health Toronto steal the show with innovative health AI
21 June 2024
McCann Demand London has snapped up a Bronze Lion in the Innovation category for it 's 'Reef Relief' work with Stream2Sea.
The agency partnered with Eilat, Israel, to launch 'Reef Relief', the world's first sunscreen formulated to both protect skin from UV rays and nourish endangered coral reefs. The sunscreen uses a mineral-based formula safe for marine life and introduces a new certification, Reef Protection Factor (RPF), to identify genuinely reef-friendly products.
The RPF certification aims to set a new industry standard, promoting transparency and responsibility in sunscreen manufacturing.
Heading north to Manchester, Havas Lynx have won another Silver for 'Airquity'. Airquity is a non-invasive biometric sensor that captures medical-grade health metrics directly from the inner ear canal. It provides accurate, real-world data that is racially inclusive, ensuring uniformity across all skin types.
Klick Health Toronto won the Grand Prix for its collaboration with the KVI Brave Fund Inc. on the 'Voice2Diabetes' project. This AI algorithm, created by Klick Inc., utilises voice technology to help identify the 50 per cent of people who are unaware they have diabetes.
By analysing a six--to-10-second voice clip spoken into a smartphone, along with basic health data, the technology can detect diabetes in nearly nine out of 10 individuals, according to a study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health.
A total of eight Lions were awarded in the Innovation category: one Grand Prix, one Gold, two Silver and seven Bronze.
