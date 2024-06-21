Innovation Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded

McCann Demand London has snapped up a Bronze Lion in the Innovation category for it 's 'Reef Relief' work with Stream2Sea.

The agency partnered with Eilat, Israel, to launch 'Reef Relief', the world's first sunscreen formulated to both protect skin from UV rays and nourish endangered coral reefs. The sunscreen uses a mineral-based formula safe for marine life and introduces a new certification, Reef Protection Factor (RPF), to identify genuinely reef-friendly products.

The RPF certification aims to set a new industry standard, promoting transparency and responsibility in sunscreen manufacturing.