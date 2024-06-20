cannes lions 2024
Creative Business Transformation Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded
Publicis agencies were the major winners this year in this category with two agencies; LePub and Publicis Conseil winning Grand Prix and Gold respectively.
20 June 2024
Winning for its work with Philips, LePub took the Grand Prix for its augmented reality work titled 'Refurb' that raised awareness of the 10 million gifts each year that end up as landfill.
Released on Earth Day of this year, the oversiezed presents were used as the prompt for people to scan with their phones to be shown the scale of waste virtually in an urban setting.
They were then prompted to visit a website where they could promote and regift something unwanted instead of throwing it away.
Meanwhile, Publcis Conseil were Gold and Silver winners for its work with Renault; Cars to Work and Plug in for Business.
Other brand winners included Heinz Ketchup, Johnson & Johnson and Pedigree.
There were eight winners in the category; one Grand Prix, one Gold, two silver and four Bronze Lions.
What the Jurors Said:
Creative Business Transformation Lions Jury President, Ariana Stolarz, global chief strategy officer, Accenture Song, Global,: “Who said that new is better? This creative solution brilliantly solves multiple business challenges simultaneously in a way that is much better for consumers, the business, and significantly better for the overall environment. The transformation is here to stay, and ready to scale. It can be replicated by the category at large or by any other industry facing similar challenges. With Philips’ ‘Better Than New’, everybody wins.”