Creative Business Transformation Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded

Winning for its work with Philips, LePub took the Grand Prix for its augmented reality work titled 'Refurb' that raised awareness of the 10 million gifts each year that end up as landfill.

Released on Earth Day of this year, the oversiezed presents were used as the prompt for people to scan with their phones to be shown the scale of waste virtually in an urban setting.

They were then prompted to visit a website where they could promote and regift something unwanted instead of throwing it away.