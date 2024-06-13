Pick Us A Cannes Lions Winner (Part 7)
Throughout the week we are rounding up some of the best UK work by highlighting some of the entries in the running for Cannes Lions glory
13 June 2024
You don't need us to tell you that UK agencies and marketers have a terrific track record of taming Lions at the annual Festival of Creativity in Cannes. The nation is a top two or three player and - given our size - punch well above our weight when it comes to our awards haul. So this week we're picking the best of the best UK entries to look out for on the winners' podium.
FCB London
Andrex (Kimberly-Clark) ‘Get Comfortable’ - design / film / film craft / industry craft / outdoor / print & publishing
The ‘Get Comfortable’ brand platform called on Brits to confront their toilet taboos and champion a healthy relationship with toileting. The work is in response to research that found that 47 per cent of the nation will not poo at work and one in five of us put off speaking to a GP because we are too embarrassed to talk about bowel concerns.
BikerTek (National Highways) - Design / Activation / Brand Experience
Motorbike riders love to talk about bikes but are reluctant to discuss road safety, especially with government organisations. To address this, FCB created the 'BikerTek' Bike, built with medical-grade body parts used to repair bikers after crashes, and took it on a road trip around England, using it to draw in riders and unexpectedly prompt them to reconsider their vulnerability while riding.
McCann London
Xbox 'The Everyday Tactician' - Shortlisted for Titanium / Brand Experience & Activation / Entertainment for Gaming / Entertainment for Sport / Creative Data / Direct and PR
McCann became one of only two UK agencies to have been shortlisted for Titanium at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for its 'The Everyday Tactician' campaign for Xbox (Microsoft). The work merged real and virtual worlds by recruiting the newest member of Bromley FC’s management team through the popular Football Manager game. Nathan Owolabi joined Bromley Football Club as the Club's Tactician earlier this year, helping Bromley FC get promoted for the first time in their 132-year history.
Just Eat Takeaway 'Did Somebody Say, Christina Aguilera x Latto' - Film Craft / Audio & Radio / Social & Influencer
The campaign built on the global success of the Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry 'Did Somebody Say' iterations and marked the first time the creative used two artists and two different musical genres for its world-renowned platform.
Nurofen 'See My Pain' - Glass / Health & Wellness / Creative Bus Transformation / Creative Effectiveness / Creative B2B
The 'See My Pain' platform responds to the fact that a fifth of women (20 per cent) want more resources to aid better conversations between women and their healthcare professionals. The Nurofen campaign helps people track and articulate their pain and symptoms, aid more constructive conversations with their healthcare professional and help tackle unconscious bias.
Xbox 'Field Trips' - Audio & Radio / Brand Experience & Activation / Digital Craft / Entertainment for Gaming / Direct, Media
The product innovation introduced seven audio learning layers and visual guides designed to support learning through play. The popular games which feature in the audio learning journeys include Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, PowerWash Simulator, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Age of Empires IV, Grounded and Cities: Skylines.
Activision Blizzard and Xbox 'Machine Warning, Overwatch'- Brand Experience & Activation / Digital Craft / Entertainment / Entertainment for Gaming / Direct / Social & Influencer
'Machine Warning', created by McCann London in collaboration with Xbox, invited gamers to compete against trained AI within the Overwatch game.