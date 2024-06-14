Pick Us A Cannes Lions Winner (Part 6)
Throughout the week we are rounding up some of the best UK work by highlighting some of the entries in the running for Cannes Lions glory
14 June 2024
You don't need us to tell you that UK agencies and marketers have a terrific track record of taming Lions at the annual Festival of Creativity in Cannes. The nation is a top two or three player and - given our size - punch well above our weight when it comes to our awards haul. So this week we're picking the best of the best UK entries to look out for on the winners' podium.
T&Pm
Toyota Germany 'Creators of Inclusion' - Brand & Experience Activation: Corporate & Social Responsibility / Entertainment: Influencer & Co Creation / Entertainment: Diversity & Inclusion in Entertainment / Entertainment Lions for Sport: Diversity & Inclusion in Sport / Social & Influencer: Innovative Use of Creators, Influencers or Celebrities / Social & Influencer: Social Purpose
The brand sponsored the Special Olympics in Berlin and created a social media team of people with intellectual disabilities and gave them cameras and microphones to cover the Special Olympics.
Mars 'DM&Ms' - Creative Commerce: Social/Influencer Commerce / Social & Influencer: Social Commerce
The campaign saw the brand and agency turn Direct Messaging messages into messages that appeared on the M&M candies in a bid to create personal and social connections. The site for the personalised messages received 146,000 visits as well as the campaign hitting 7.2 million impressions.
Agency for Nature 'Ecokamasutra' - Print & Publishing: Publications for Good / Print & Publishing: Use of Humour
Ecokamasutra is a playful guide that unearths nature’s lesser-known more seductive side and was launched for Valentine's Day as part of a campaign to help a new generation reconnect with nature. Creatives Sam Collins and Ivan Stanojevic worked with London-based illustrator Wei Wu to craft 10 bespoke illustrations to bring each playful chapter to life.
RNIB 'Before You Ask' - Audio & Radio: Casting & Performance / Audio & Radio: Not For Profit/Charity/Government
The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and The&Partnership launched the ‘Before You Ask’ campaign which is part of a wider ‘See The Person, Not the Sight Loss’ initiative which challenges outdated public attitudes and misconceptions of sight loss to break down social barriers.
Toyota 'Toyota Library Car' - Brand Experience & Activation: Automotive / Brand Experience & Activation Single - Market Campaign / Brand Experience & Activation: Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight / Brand Experience & Activation: Market Disruption / Creative Commerce: Customer Aquisition & Retension / Creative Commerce: Market Disruption
To tackle a nation full of petrol-heads - Finland - Toyota released a campaign to promote its bZ4X EV vehicle by adding it to the highly popular public library system. Test-driving the car became as easy as taking out a book.
Mars, 'Extra Lecture Lounge' - Innovation – Early Stage Innovation / Health & Wellness Tech / Audio & Radio: Breakthrough on Budget
Inspired by personal experiences with ADHD and autism, the Extra Lecture Lounge was developed in collaboration with Extra Gum and Kopi Su. This AI-powered app syncs lecture recordings with lofi tracks and ambient sounds, creating a soothing learning environment to help neurodivergent students focus and retain information.
BMB
Breast Cancer Now 'Gallery of Hope' - Media, Use of Events & Stunts / Media, Metaverse, New Realities & Emerging Tech / PR, Use of Technology / PR Techniques, Use of Events & Stunts / Brand Experience & Activation, Not-for-Profit / Charity / Government.
'Gallery of Hope' was made in collaboration with people living with secondary breast cancer and aimed to shine a light on the importance of continuing research, the one thing that can help those living with the disease reach the future moments they so want to see.
Breast Cancer Now 'Stories of Secondary' - Branded Content, Non-fiction Film
The short film explores what life is like for those who are living with secondary breast cancer - when cancer cells spread from the breast to other parts of the body. There are now approximately 61,000 people living with secondary breast cancer in the UK, each with their own individual story to tell, but, as Breast Cancer Now has heard from many people living with the disease, they often feel overlooked within the community. This five-minute film, 'Stories of Secondary', puts the limelight on nine women living with the disease.
Samsung 'Micro Miracles' - Craft / Film Craft
The campaign celebrated semiconductors, the nanoscopic, unsung heroes of technological progress, with a film that features specially built models so small they could only be captured using a scanning electron microscope.