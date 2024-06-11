Pick Us A Cannes Lions Winner (Part 1)
Throughout the week we are rounding up some of the best UK work by highlighting some of the entries in the running for Cannes Lions glory
11 June 2024
You don't need us to tell you that UK agencies and marketers have a terrific track record of taming Lions at the annual Festival of Creativity in Cannes. The nation is a top two or three player and - given our size - punch well above our weight when it comes to our awards haul. So this week we're picking the best of the best UK entries to look out for on the winners' podium.
First up, the entries from Leo Burnett and St Luke's.
Leo Burnett
No surprise that Leo Burnett has plenty of McDonald's work in contention this year - the agency's campaigns for the fast food brand are consistently excellent. Work entered this year includes the campaign celebrating the iconic status of McDonald's fries and the ads promoting the delivery service.
McDonald's 'Iconic Drips' - OOH
McDonald’s 'Original Icon' - OOH
Devised to showcase how iconic McDonald's fries are, standing out from a crowd of imitators.
McDonald's 'Next Stop McDonald's' - OOH
The outdoor element of the follow-up campaign to 2023's massive hit campaign 'Eyebrows'.
McDonald's 'McDelivery Anticipation' – OOH
It's odd to think that just a few years ago, McDonald's couldn't be delivered to your door. This work promoted its delivery service, with creative that captured the excitement of waiting for a McDelivery to arrive.
McDonald's 'Change a Little, Change a lot' – Media
This campaign was devised to communicate McDonald's positive impact on people, farming and the planet after the brand set out its aim of net zero emissions across its entire UK & Ireland business by 2040.
McDonald’s 'Pre-Nug Agreement' – Activation
This campaign encouraged participation by inviting fans to sign their own Pre-Nug Agreement via a custom filter on the McDonald’s UK Instagram profile. Those willing to agree to McNuggets exclusivity would receive “love, McNuggets, and prizes”.
St Luke's
St Luke's is focussing its Cannes hopes on two standout campaigns, for two very different clients.
The agency's work for Butterkist has always been nimble, smart and utterly memorable and its 'Microwave' campaign was no different. Meanwhile its beautiful and powerful work for the Holocaust Memorial Day also left a lasting - and moving - impression.
Butterkist Microwave - Media, Channels, B04: Use of outdoor, Outdoor, Ambient and Experiential, C02 Interactive / dynamic digital screens
This ambient campaign featured an enormous, animated kitchen appliances popping up nationwide to remind people of the delicious Butterkist microwavable popcorn brand from KP Snacks.
Holocaust Memorial Day Trust '6 Million Candles' -Outdoor, Culture and Context, E04: Social behaviour and cultural insight
Running across 400 OOH sites simultaneously, this ambient stunt presented thousands of candles being lit – with a nationwide total of six million candles appearing, representing the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.