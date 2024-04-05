McNugget Sharing Gets Serious with 'Pre-Nug Agreement'

Supporting the social activation is a long-form brand film directed by Tom Speers and produced by SMUGGLER. Shot in the style of reality TV, the spot dramatises the run-up to signing the agreement. It follows four groups of friends who have decided to take their relationship to the next level by promising to share McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets together, forever.

Throughout the four-minute film, it quickly becomes clear that the Pre-Nug Agreement might not be for everyone, as Chicken McNuggets are simply too delicious to share with just anybody. The drama will end with an invitation for viewers to head to the brand’s Instagram channel to make the ultimate commitment.

The filter and film follow ‘leaked images’ this week where paparazzi-style shots of influencer Millie Court leaving what appears to be a legal office holding a pre-nuptial agreement, were featured on her social media channels. Led by award-winning communications agency, Ready10, the goal was to lead the public to believe she is finally tying the knot with fellow ex-Love Islander and boyfriend, Liam Reardon. Dropping with the brand film is an Instagram reel posted by Millie, revealing it was instead the true act of love and commitment, a Pre-Nug Agreement with her bestie, Chloe Burrows.

Alongside influencer engagement, ‘The Pre-Nug Agreement’ will also include owned media activations including social cutdowns and stickers, as well as a nationwide discount on McNuggets to get the nation sharing and printed versions of the Pre-Nug Agreement on tray-liners in McDonald’s restaurants and in national press adverts.

James Millers and Andrew Long, Executive Creative Directors at Leo Burnett UK, said: “When something is so delicious, that agreement to share needs a little officiation. It’s a complex issue – do you go 50/50? Who gets custody of the BBQ dip? Honestly, we’ve been creative partners for a long-time and it’s still up in the air on whether we’ll share.”

Matt Reischauer, Marketing Director – UK&I, McDonald’s: The eternal debate of whom to share your McNuggets with…it’s just become a part of our culture. The Pre-Nug Agreement acknowledges this and lets fans put their own sharing commitment in writing. I can’t wait to see where this goes. Although I am disappointed to learn via this press release that the team at Leo’s won’t be signing one with me.”

Kate Addy, Managing Partner, Ready10: “Sharing McNuggets has always been a contentious issue, and bringing on board Chloe and Millie meant we were able to bring this insight to life in a relatable way for McDonald’s customers. We’re excited to see this campaign shared by our community and call-out who they feel is their McNugget type, on paper.”

Ready10 led on PR and talent. OMD UK handled all media planning and buying, with CRM by Armadillo.