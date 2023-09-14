McDelivery celebrates excitement around ordering a McDonald's

In the film, we see each neighbour confidently fire off their orders without even looking at the menu, each driven by their own McDonald’s craving. The campaign idea is rooted in the insight that when ordering a McDelivery, fans already know their favourites and can order for themselves and loved ones without looking at the McDonald’s menu.

In addition, ITV Creative have produced a takeover campaign that will run across ITV during the Rugby World Cup, and beyond. In these fun spots, ITV voice-overs across the different channels appear to get distracted by the same McDelivery advert – momentarily derailing them from their job of announcing which programmes are up next.

The campaign will be underpinned by a 'McDelivery, You In?' content series, created by The Red Consultancy, which will feature brand fans from the world of sport, music and entertainment sharing their ordering secrets and rituals when getting in on a McDelivery. The series will be showcased across the brand’s social and digital marketing channels during key campaign moments and will feature alongside three 30-second radio spots and socially native ads.

This campaign builds on the existing ‘There’s nothing quite like a McDelivery’ brand platform by Leo Burnett, which McDonald’s launched in June 2021.

The media planning and buying was handled by OMD UK.

Kat Howcroft, Director of Digital and Media at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “This film takes our existing McDelivery platform to new heights, building on the success of our 2021 campaign. An invite to ordering a McDelivery is impossible to say no to – this film captures the joy surrounding ordering your favourites in a fun, epic way.”

Mark Elwood, Executive Creative Director at Leo Burnett UK added: “We’ve tapped into another iconic truth about McDonald’s, this time that relatable moment when one person suggests a McDelivery and everybody else immediately wants in – no questions asked. Teaming up with brilliant Ninian Doff to bring a beautiful populist feel to this campaign.”