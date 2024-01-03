Morrisons helps UK navigate January with 'Prices Locked Low'
The upbeat campaign was created by Leo Burnett
03 January 2024
Supermarket chain Morrisons has unveiled a campaign that showcases the range of prices locked low across the store being discovered by different customers, from fresh fruit and veg to cleaning essentials.
Every month at Morrisons over 1000 prices are locked low across the store. Never is this more important for customers than in January, arguably the toughest month of the year financially.
The 30” film, created by Leo Burnett, builds on the brand launch earlier this year and highlights customers excitement as they see products at new lowered prices everywhere they look across the store. The film opens with a customer browsing the aisles of a Morrisons supermarket. Upon reading a sign that ‘More than 1,000 prices locked low’, the customer excitedly traces her gaze across the aisle. An upbeat track builds to a crescendo as she gazes in amazement at the new lowered price of bananas. The camera rapidly zooms in to the product and a padlock labelled with ‘Prices Locked Low’ appears, locking with a satisfying click. One customer removes his glasses, double taking at the low price of tinned tomatoes while another customer whips his head around in astonishment. After checking out her shopping at the till, a customer stares at her receipt in delighted disbelief. The cashier locks the till with a wide smile, securing Morrison’s lowered and locked prices.
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Prices Locked Low
CLIENT: Morrisons
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett
CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Mark Elwood
CREATIVES: Tom Loveless, Matt Wood
CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DESIGN: David Allen
DESIGNERS: Harry Ingrams, Jakk Breedon, Carmen Perez Jimenez, Milan Mezei
STRATEGY PARTNER: Joe Beveridge
SENIOR PLANNER: Jenika Hadipour
SOCIAL PLANNER: Benjamin Obadia
BUSINESS LEAD: Sophie Garrett
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Ben Mallins
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Carys Parry
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Meyaa Nelson
PROJECT MANAGEMENT: Fahed Eichikhe
AGENCY PRODUCER: Georgina Pearson
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Wavemaker
MEDIA PLANNER: Richard Bartlett
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Prodigious
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Prodigious
DIRECTOR: Zac Ella
PRODUCER: Thu Minh Nguyen