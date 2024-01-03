s

Morrisons helps UK navigate January with 'Prices Locked Low'

The upbeat campaign was created by Leo Burnett

By Creative Salon

03 January 2024

Supermarket chain Morrisons has unveiled a campaign that showcases the range of prices locked low across the store being discovered by different customers, from fresh fruit and veg to cleaning essentials.

Every month at Morrisons over 1000 prices are locked low across the store. Never is this more important for customers than in January, arguably the toughest month of the year financially.

The 30” film, created by Leo Burnett, builds on the brand launch earlier this year and highlights customers excitement as they see products at new lowered prices everywhere they look across the store. The film opens with a customer browsing the aisles of a Morrisons supermarket. Upon reading a sign that ‘More than 1,000 prices locked low’, the customer excitedly traces her gaze across the aisle. An upbeat track builds to a crescendo as she gazes in amazement at the new lowered price of bananas. The camera rapidly zooms in to the product and a padlock labelled with ‘Prices Locked Low’ appears, locking with a satisfying click. One customer removes his glasses, double taking at the low price of tinned tomatoes while another customer whips his head around in astonishment. After checking out her shopping at the till, a customer stares at her receipt in delighted disbelief. The cashier locks the till with a wide smile, securing Morrison’s lowered and locked prices.

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Prices Locked Low

CLIENT: Morrisons

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Mark Elwood

CREATIVES: Tom Loveless, Matt Wood

CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DESIGN: David Allen

DESIGNERS: Harry Ingrams, Jakk Breedon, Carmen Perez Jimenez, Milan Mezei

STRATEGY PARTNER: Joe Beveridge

SENIOR PLANNER: Jenika Hadipour

SOCIAL PLANNER: Benjamin Obadia

BUSINESS LEAD: Sophie Garrett

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Ben Mallins

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Carys Parry

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Meyaa Nelson

PROJECT MANAGEMENT: Fahed Eichikhe

AGENCY PRODUCER: Georgina Pearson

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Wavemaker

MEDIA PLANNER: Richard Bartlett

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Prodigious

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Prodigious

DIRECTOR: Zac Ella

PRODUCER: Thu Minh Nguyen

