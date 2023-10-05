Morrisons and Leo Burnett On The Pull of Populist Advertising

Creative Salon: Let's start from the beginning. Tell us about the pitch process. What were you looking for in your new agency partner? Why Leo Burnett?

Jennifer England : When we set out just over a year ago on the pitch process, it was about making sure that we were working with the very best strategic and creative partner. What stood out for us was the strength of Leo Burnett's strategic approach and thinking and also their incredibly integrated team. And how strategy flowed through seamlessly from the insight into the strategy into the creative work and execution and design work.

Also, we're great fans of what they've done for other clients, particularly McDonald's. And I think they have a very strong effectiveness mindset, which is very much a journey that we're on at Morrisons - to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of everything that we're doing from a marketing perspective. And Leo Burnett match our passion, ambition for our brands, and for our business.

Carly Avener: It was appealing and attractive to us, right from the start, to find another client that believes in the power of creativity for their brand. It was quite the same for us when we met the team and the people from Morrisons - it was so exciting to know that they had a plan in place and the clarity on how they how they were going to get there. It's just about finding the right partner to kind of identify the strength in the brand and bring it to life in a way that was going to appeal to the most amount of people. We just felt that was very much in sync with how we think about brands and how we kind of feel about the world.

The revival of ‘More reasons’ slogan in Morrisons' brand revamp - whose idea was that? Is that just a play on nostalgia?

England: It was a question that we posed through the pitch process. As a business we had already started looking at this asset much before the pitch process. We had already done a fairly thorough audit of all our brand assets and really wanted to start at the beginning to look at who we are and what we stand for as a brand. We started also doing a lot of listening, a lot of listening with colleagues and a lot of listening with customers to inform the briefings live through the pitch process. And we discovered that the 'More Reasons' tagline and jingle are still memorable and meaningful in Britain.

As a brand when you discover you've got a powerful brand asset which is memorable even today without any media spend and has brand salience - it seemed crazy not to revisit it. But having said that, we haven't just brought back something from 20 years ago. It wasn't because we were simply relying on nostalgia, no. The new campaign celebrates the real and motivating reasons why customers choose Morrisons. And although we don't have data to share yet, we are confident this is going in the right direction for the business and our customers.

CS: Was there any kind of temptation on the agency's part to slightly push back and say - we are the new agency, let us try and do something really different?

Avener: Absolutely not. As Jen says, it was presented to all the shortlisted agencies during the pitch process. Also I think we we were already behaving like an agency partner would behave, not just doing pitch tactics. We don't want to be different for the sake of being different or looking different. We have so much respect for all the work that Morrisons has done both as a brand and as a business.

We saw all that data around 'More Reasons' and went - most brands would kill for that sort of equity, especially if you haven't even invested in it for 20 years. Imagine the power that would have especially in retail, one of the biggest spending categories. And so the starting point wasn't really nostalgia. The starting point, once you've got a distinctive asset, was how do you make it mean something to people that might remember it? And to others that might not? But also how do you give it the meaning that Morrisons needed to have for today? And for a future.