McDonald’s Refreshes Mediterranean-inspired Summer Menu With New Ad
Leo Burnett has recreated that holiday feeling with its latest work ‘Sunbathing’ for McDonald’s summer menu
30 July 2022
Created by Leo Burnett, ‘Sunbathing’ shows a man sunbathing in what looks like the midday Mediterranean heat, palm trees in-view, only to cut to him opening his front door to a sunny British street, as a delivery driver hands over his McDonald’s order.
Directed by Patrick Daughters, the work recreates the feeling of being on holiday and shows you can still get that much-needed taste of the Med at home with the McDonald’s summer menu.
The ad will run from July 27 to September 6, while new summer menu items The Chicken Fiesta, The Spicy Spanish Stack, Halloumi Fries and Spanish Fruit Punch are available to buy.
Out of home billboards will accompany the new TV ad. There are five different billboards, each show slightly different shots of the burgers in front of a seascape backdrop, giving the public a glimpse of the blue sea while they go about their day-to-day life.
The campaign is supported with paid social inspired by in-flight briefings, and radio, plus talent partnerships and iconic merch including McDonald’s print Hawaiian shirts.
'Sunbathing' follows 'Sightseeing', the first ad as part of McDonald's Summer Menu campaign, which launched on 6th June. The ad shows two women riding a Vespa through what appears to be the Italian countryside, before stopping at a McDonald's drive-thru in the UK, to order The Italian Stack and The Crispy Chicken Italiano.
Jo Conlon, marketing manager, UK & I Marketing at McDonald’s, said: “This year, we’re bringing our customers flavours of the Mediterranean, using exciting ingredients, such as paprika and chorizo, to really dish out those holiday vibes. We listened, and McDonald’s Halloumi Fries are making their menu debut! We suspect the new addition will be a firm favourite this summer.”
Mark Elwood, executive creative director, Leo Burnett London, said: “At Leo Burnett we believe in creating populist campaigns, and this is populism at its best. McDonald’s and Leo’s are democratising the holiday feeling, allowing the UK to get a taste of summer abroad, whether you're going away or not.”
OMD is handling OOH media planning and buying.
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: McDonald’s Summer Menu
CLIENT: McDonald’s UK
DIRECTOR: Patrick Daughters
PROD CO: Anonymous
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett UK
CCO: Chaka Sobhani
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Elwood
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: James Millers & Andrew Long
CREATIVES: Drew Davies & Angus Crombie
SENIOR PLANNER: Elly Fenlon
BUISNESS DIRECTOR: Steph Bates
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Rebecca Dickens
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Laura Taylor
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Carys Parry
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Hannah Sonde
DESIGNER: Augusta Lindquist
PROJECT DIRECTOR: Siobhan Mulcahy
PRODUCER: Jennifer Fewster
MUSIC PERFORMANCE: Matt Monro, Trini Lopez
McDonald’s Brand Team:
Chief Marketing Officer, S.V.P: Michelle Graham-Clare
Director of Marketing: Steve Howells
Head of Marketing, Food & Beverages: Thomas O’Neill
Marketing Manager: Jo Conlon
Brand Manager: Josie Thompson-Green
Campaign Assistant: Isabel Harding-Jones
PR AGENCY: Red
Media agency: OMD
OMD team:
Account Team: Lewis Michael, Tia Chambay-Guest, Stephanie Holman, Laurence Ruthven
Media Planners: Harry Darlington, Becky France, Jessica Bates
Media Buyers: Zubeir Bheekharry, Rajvi Yadav, Alex D'Albertanson, Leonidas Kallou, Luisa Amado, Anna Potselueva, Lucy Yarwood, James Leung, James Clark