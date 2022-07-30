McDonald's Summer Menu

McDonald’s Refreshes Mediterranean-inspired Summer Menu With New Ad

Leo Burnett has recreated that holiday feeling with its latest work ‘Sunbathing’ for McDonald’s summer menu

By Creative Salon

30 July 2022

Created by Leo Burnett, ‘Sunbathing’ shows a man sunbathing in what looks like the midday Mediterranean heat, palm trees in-view, only to cut to him opening his front door to a sunny British street, as a delivery driver hands over his McDonald’s order.

Directed by Patrick Daughters, the work recreates the feeling of being on holiday and shows you can still get that much-needed taste of the Med at home with the McDonald’s summer menu.

The ad will run from July 27 to September 6, while new summer menu items The Chicken Fiesta, The Spicy Spanish Stack, Halloumi Fries and Spanish Fruit Punch are available to buy.

Out of home billboards will accompany the new TV ad. There are five different billboards, each show slightly different shots of the burgers in front of a seascape backdrop, giving the public a glimpse of the blue sea while they go about their day-to-day life.

The campaign is supported with paid social inspired by in-flight briefings, and radio, plus talent partnerships and iconic merch including McDonald’s print Hawaiian shirts.

'Sunbathing' follows 'Sightseeing', the first ad as part of McDonald's Summer Menu campaign, which launched on 6th June. The ad shows two women riding a Vespa through what appears to be the Italian countryside, before stopping at a McDonald's drive-thru in the UK, to order The Italian Stack and The Crispy Chicken Italiano.

Jo Conlon, marketing manager, UK & I Marketing at McDonald’s, said: “This year, we’re bringing our customers flavours of the Mediterranean, using exciting ingredients, such as paprika and chorizo, to really dish out those holiday vibes. We listened, and McDonald’s Halloumi Fries are making their menu debut! We suspect the new addition will be a firm favourite this summer.”

Mark Elwood, executive creative director, Leo Burnett London, said: “At Leo Burnett we believe in creating populist campaigns, and this is populism at its best. McDonald’s and Leo’s are democratising the holiday feeling, allowing the UK to get a taste of summer abroad, whether you're going away or not.”

OMD is handling OOH media planning and buying.

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: McDonald’s Summer Menu

CLIENT: McDonald’s UK

DIRECTOR: Patrick Daughters

PROD CO: Anonymous

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett UK

CCO: Chaka Sobhani

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Elwood

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: James Millers & Andrew Long

CREATIVES: Drew Davies & Angus Crombie

SENIOR PLANNER: Elly Fenlon

BUISNESS DIRECTOR: Steph Bates

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Rebecca Dickens

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Laura Taylor

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Carys Parry

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Hannah Sonde

DESIGNER: Augusta Lindquist

PROJECT DIRECTOR: Siobhan Mulcahy

PRODUCER: Jennifer Fewster

MUSIC PERFORMANCE: Matt Monro, Trini Lopez

McDonald’s Brand Team:

Chief Marketing Officer, S.V.P: Michelle Graham-Clare

Director of Marketing: Steve Howells

Head of Marketing, Food & Beverages: Thomas O’Neill

Marketing Manager: Jo Conlon

Brand Manager: Josie Thompson-Green

Campaign Assistant: Isabel Harding-Jones

PR AGENCY: Red

Media agency: OMD

OMD team:

Account Team: Lewis Michael, Tia Chambay-Guest, Stephanie Holman, Laurence Ruthven

Media Planners: Harry Darlington, Becky France, Jessica Bates

Media Buyers: Zubeir Bheekharry, Rajvi Yadav, Alex D'Albertanson, Leonidas Kallou, Luisa Amado, Anna Potselueva, Lucy Yarwood, James Leung, James Clark

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.