McDonald’s Refreshes Mediterranean-inspired Summer Menu With New Ad

The ad will run from July 27 to September 6, while new summer menu items The Chicken Fiesta, The Spicy Spanish Stack, Halloumi Fries and Spanish Fruit Punch are available to buy.

Out of home billboards will accompany the new TV ad. There are five different billboards, each show slightly different shots of the burgers in front of a seascape backdrop, giving the public a glimpse of the blue sea while they go about their day-to-day life.

The campaign is supported with paid social inspired by in-flight briefings, and radio, plus talent partnerships and iconic merch including McDonald’s print Hawaiian shirts.

'Sunbathing' follows 'Sightseeing', the first ad as part of McDonald's Summer Menu campaign, which launched on 6th June. The ad shows two women riding a Vespa through what appears to be the Italian countryside, before stopping at a McDonald's drive-thru in the UK, to order The Italian Stack and The Crispy Chicken Italiano.

Jo Conlon, marketing manager, UK & I Marketing at McDonald’s, said: “This year, we’re bringing our customers flavours of the Mediterranean, using exciting ingredients, such as paprika and chorizo, to really dish out those holiday vibes. We listened, and McDonald’s Halloumi Fries are making their menu debut! We suspect the new addition will be a firm favourite this summer.”

Mark Elwood, executive creative director, Leo Burnett London, said: “At Leo Burnett we believe in creating populist campaigns, and this is populism at its best. McDonald’s and Leo’s are democratising the holiday feeling, allowing the UK to get a taste of summer abroad, whether you're going away or not.”

OMD is handling OOH media planning and buying.