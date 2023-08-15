Hip hop turns 50: what brands can learn from its enduring success

Fifty years ago, one of the most successful phenoms in pop culture was born

It’s August 11th 1973. In an apartment in The Bronx, NY, an 18 year old, Clive Campbell, who will go on to be known as DJ Cool Herc, throws a party with his sister. Everyone’s dancing to James Brown, Aretha Franklin.

And then Clive does something new.

Instead of one turntable he has two, and two copies of the same record, and when he gets to a percussion breakdown that everyone loves to dance to, he goes from one record to the other, extending it as long as he likes, firing up the small crowd.

And that’s the start of it all.

Over time, DJing this way will be joined by breakdancing, rhyming and graffiti and become hip hop.

Today of course, it can be heard across the world from South Central to Streatham, the Bronx to Beijing. (And if you want to join the party the BBC Soundz app is currently hosting an amazing selection of mixes, podcasts and dedicated shows).

Beyond the music, hip hop’s influence is clear right across pop and consumer culture. Pharrell Williams is Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director. Dr. Dre’s Beats headphones is a billion dollar brand. Hip hop’s five wealthiest artists alone were estimated to be worth over £3 billion in 2022.

Hip hop is an amazing example of how an idea can go from society’s margins to dominating the mainstream. Globally. And then staying there.

So what’s the secret?

At Leo Burnett UK, we explored the art and science of hit-making to help us develop our PopIndex tool which measures brands' progress towards populist success. Working with social psychologists and pop culture theorists, we identified three ingredients that allow a music artist, TV series, film franchise, idea or brand to cross the chasm from the margins to the mainstream.

Enjoying and sustaining mainstream success demands three (always the magic number, thank you De La Soul) ingredients: familiarity, freshness and fandom.

A property must be familiar enough to be reassuringly accessible, fresh enough to be continually interesting, and all whilst creating opportunities for people to belong to a fandom.

Hip hop is a brilliant example of this combo in action.

Familiarity comes from the format. Samples and the spoken word continue to define the genre.

Freshness has always been highly prized in hip hop. Think Doug E. Fresh, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, “So fresh and so clean”, or even the Fresh 3 MCs who doubled down with their single Fresh.