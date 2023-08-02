McDonald's Tempts Impatient Travellers with Latest 'Eyebrow-Raising' Ad
McDonald's unveils follow-up ad to 'Raise Your Arches' campaign, tapping into summer travellers' cheeky tradition
02 August 2023
Leo Burnett and McDonald's have delighted viewers with the follow-up to its successful 'Raise Your Arches' ad campaign that took screens by storm back in January. The spot, titled 'Next stop, McDonald's', continues to capitalise on a cheeky tradition among British summer holidaymakers caught in motorway traffic.
Directed by The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey, the ad transports viewers to a scorching summer day, where eager beach-bound holidaymakers find themselves stranded at a red light on a dual carriageway. The iconic soundtrack of Yello's 'Oh Yeah' sets the tone as a clever chain of events unfolds.
A driver in one of the vehicles spots a McDonald's up ahead and playfully raises his eyebrows at his partner. This mischievous gesture then spreads like wildfire through the queue, with each person, even the children in the back seats, exchanging the same cheeky eyebrow raise, signalling their shared craving for a stop at McDonald's.
Following the style of its predecessor, the ad deftly conceals any visible branding until the very end. As the light finally turns green, the golden arches and the words 'Fancy a McDonald's?' appear on the screen, solidifying the idea that the stop-off at the fast-food outlet has now become a collective plan.
Leo Burnett UK, the creative force behind this summer holiday edition of the campaign, released the initial spot back in January, originally directed by British filmmaker Edgar Wright, which introduced the 'raised arches' gesture as a universal signal for craving McDonald's.
Given the continued travel woes that come with the average UK holiday, McDonald's latest campaign strikes a chord by tapping into the joy of a McDs stop during traffic frustration.
