Leo Burnett creates April Fool's Day Spot for Morrisons
The humourous short exaggerates customer frustration when they eat Morrisons cakes in their cars
04 April 2023
The April Fool's Day film is a humorous take on Morrison customers who eat their baked goods in their cars and have to face problems like food spills and road rage. Their solution? 'Cake Eating Car Park Bays.'
The campaign serves as a light spot around April Fool's Day and showcases Morissons' freshly baked - Cake Shop - range.
Credits:
Campaign Title: April Fools
Client: Morrisons
Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett
Cco: Chaka Sobhani
Executive Creative Director: Mark Elwood
Creative Directors: Andrew Long & James Millers
Creatives: Lisi Davies & Cicely Alderson
Business Lead: Ruth Stasiak
Account Director: Matt Paul
Account Manager: Walker Hill
Planning Lead: Joe Beveridge
Planner: Theo Pons
Designer: Tomek Drozdowski
Producer: Samuel Smith
Production Company: Unicorn Films
Editor: Alex Townley