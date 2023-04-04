Morrisons Leo April Fools

Leo Burnett creates April Fool's Day Spot for Morrisons

The humourous short exaggerates customer frustration when they eat Morrisons cakes in their cars

By Creative Salon

04 April 2023

The April Fool's Day film is a humorous take on Morrison customers who eat their baked goods in their cars and have to face problems like food spills and road rage. Their solution? 'Cake Eating Car Park Bays.'

The campaign serves as a light spot around April Fool's Day and showcases Morissons' freshly baked - Cake Shop - range.

Credits:

Campaign Title: April Fools

Client: Morrisons

Advertising Agency:  Leo Burnett

Cco: Chaka Sobhani

Executive Creative Director: Mark Elwood

Creative Directors: Andrew Long & James Millers

Creatives: Lisi Davies & Cicely Alderson

Business Lead: Ruth Stasiak

Account Director: Matt Paul

Account Manager: Walker Hill

Planning Lead: Joe Beveridge

Planner: Theo Pons

Designer: Tomek Drozdowski

Producer: Samuel Smith

Production Company: Unicorn Films

Editor: Alex Townley


Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.