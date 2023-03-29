Morrisons Easter Leo Burnett

Leo Burnett launches 'A Very British Easter' for Morrisons

Latest Morrisons TV spot focuses on the moments that make a British Easter

By Creative Salon

29 March 2023

The 30” film ‘A Very British Easter’, created by Leo Burnett, showcases Morrison's British roast dinner deal.

The spot shows two families sitting down together for Easter lunch. Lunch is interrupted as one of our characters exclaims “Where’s the mint sauce? I’m not eating unless there’s mint sauce!” The sauce is found, and the families celebrate before tucking it into their dinner.

The film is supported by radio, press, and social activity showcasing great deals on other British Easter favourites, such as hot cross buns and salmon.

Credits:

Campaign Title: A Very British Easter

Client: Morrisons

Advertising Agency:  Leo Burnett

Cco: Chaka Sobhani

Executive Creative Director: Mark Elwood

Creative Director: Andrew Long & James Millers

Copywriter: Rachel Donovan

Art Director: Rachel Donovan

Planner: Théo Pons

Business Lead: Ruth Stasiak

Account Team: Matt Paul (Account Director), Walker Hill (Account Manager), Meyaa Nelson (Account Executive)

Agency Producer: Dominique Strouthos

Media Buying Agency: Wavemaker

Production Company: Prodigious

Director: Helen Downing

Producer: Elliot Somers

Post Producer: Lara Parker

Post-Production Company: Prodigious


Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.