Leo Burnett launches 'A Very British Easter' for Morrisons
Latest Morrisons TV spot focuses on the moments that make a British Easter
29 March 2023
The 30” film ‘A Very British Easter’, created by Leo Burnett, showcases Morrison's British roast dinner deal.
The spot shows two families sitting down together for Easter lunch. Lunch is interrupted as one of our characters exclaims “Where’s the mint sauce? I’m not eating unless there’s mint sauce!” The sauce is found, and the families celebrate before tucking it into their dinner.
The film is supported by radio, press, and social activity showcasing great deals on other British Easter favourites, such as hot cross buns and salmon.
Credits:
Campaign Title: A Very British Easter
Client: Morrisons
Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett
Cco: Chaka Sobhani
Executive Creative Director: Mark Elwood
Creative Director: Andrew Long & James Millers
Copywriter: Rachel Donovan
Art Director: Rachel Donovan
Planner: Théo Pons
Business Lead: Ruth Stasiak
Account Team: Matt Paul (Account Director), Walker Hill (Account Manager), Meyaa Nelson (Account Executive)
Agency Producer: Dominique Strouthos
Media Buying Agency: Wavemaker
Production Company: Prodigious
Director: Helen Downing
Producer: Elliot Somers
Post Producer: Lara Parker
Post-Production Company: Prodigious