TUI appoints Ant & Dec as ‘Happiness Ambassadors’ for a social first campaign
The strategy has been co-created and co-produced by Ant & Dec’s Mitre Studios and Leo Burnett
28 June 2023
In TUI’s latest social-first campaign under the Live Happy brand platform, Ant & Dec are recruited as TUI’s official ‘Happiness Ambassadors’. The six-month campaign, launching on June 28th, is centred around unique social content which kicks off today on both the TUI and Ant & Dec social channels. The strategy and idea for the entertaining TUI branded social content series was co-created and co-produced by Ant & Dec’s Mitre Studios and Leo Burnett.
The campaign aims to be a joyful social series that focuses on the exciting moments customers experience before they fly away on a TUI holiday. Ant & Dec feature in the content to ‘dial up the happy’ every step of the journey as TUI’s very own ‘Happiness Ambassadors’.
The social-first campaign is aimed at families across the UK and focuses on the exciting moments customers experience before they step foot overseas: from planning their holiday to booking, even while they’re at the airport.
In the first film of the campaign, we see Ant & Dec accept their new roles at TUI, before they go on to brainstorm potential job titles. They discuss several potential titles, from Chief Happiness Officers to Heads of Happy… they even discuss the title ‘CHUMPS’ (Central Happiness Unit & Maximum Positivity Specialists). After much hilarious back and forth, the duo decide to go with ‘Happiness Ambassadors’.
The campaign will live across TUI and Ant & Dec’s platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Liz Edwards, Head of Communications from TUI said: “We have an amazing opportunity to work with two of Britain’s happiest and most-loved TV presenters, Ant & Dec, to create a series of social content pieces to shine a light on the lengths that the TUI team goes to in order to help our customers Live Happy as a result of their holidays experiences.”
Rob Tenconi, Creative Director at Leo Burnett UK said: “We wanted to find an entertaining way to show the nation that TUI will do whatever it takes to ensure their holidaymakers Live Happy. And in our collaboration with the much-loved Ant & Dec, two kings of entertainment and popular culture, we found our answer. Over the next six months we’re going to be sharing their mischievous adventures through the TUI business to see what they find out – watch this space…”
Gemma Nightingale, Creative Executive at Mitre Studios said: “We’re delighted to have worked alongside TUI and Leo Burnett on such an entertaining and engaging social campaign. Ant, Dec and everyone at Mitre Studios are passionate about creating content that connects audiences through joy, warmth and a measure of mischief and this creative underlines that. The campaign has been a great collaboration that I’m sure will put smiles on the faces of TUI holidaymakers up and down the country.”
