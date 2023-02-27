Is your advertising Handbuilt by Robots?

When you get asked to write about the future of marketing it’s of course tempting to talk about the shiny new thing; how AI is going to revolutionise the way we work and make half of us redundant (did I write this using ChatGPT?); how we’re all going to live in the Metaverse (despite the fact I currently don’t seem to have enough time to live in the current-verse); how customer data is the new oil etc etc

But this week I have cause to look back….

Sadly my father, David Horry, died on 2 February 2023. Know universally as Horry, he was an art director, starting his career in the bullpen at DDB in 1971 before working at agencies such as CDP, Lowe Howard-Spink, WCRS (Matthews Marcantonio) and Saatchi & Saatchi. Whilst this is clearly an upsetting time for his family and friends it has prompted me to look back at the work he did over the years and what is striking is how much of it still resonates today. So instead of soothsaying the future, I thought I’d pull out a few of the lessons that I think we should consider from the past.

The power of the product demo

When you look back at so much work of the 70s and 80s it is notable how much of the work is fundamentally a dramatised product demo.

A few examples from my father’s portfolio:

Vymura – a demonstration of how Vymura’s range has paints, wallpapers that are designed to be used together