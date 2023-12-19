Knorr's Bouillon Bag marks Year of the Tiny Handbag
MullenLowe UK has launched the world’s first mini bag that perfectly fits a single cube of Knorr Bouillon
19 December 2023
2023 is the year of the teeny tiny handbag, held by the likes of Cardi B and Gigi Hadid, and with that trend comes a valid question: what would you even put in that thing? Knorr, a brand that is synonymous with great taste, has the perfect answer - the Knorr Bouillon cube.
The Knorr Bouillon Bag is giving high fashion and great taste to the holidays. With its bright green elegant texture and golden touches, it’s an item perfectly crafted and proportioned to carry a single stock cube, adding some serious flavor to your outfit.
The tongue and cheek campaign sees MullenLowe UK leading a collaborative effort with Deutsch NY, ITB Worldwide, Juicy Fruits, Decouture Design and Edelman US and Italy. It brings Knorr’s beloved bouillon cube to the forefront of fashion through a blended communications approach, using design, creator content, PR and red-carpet experiences to drive engagement with fashionistas, foodies and Gen Z.
The work led out of the MullenLowe London office will be live across the US & Italy this holiday season. To get your hands on the exclusive lux product, the Knorr US team are running a competition on their socials which will see 40 lucky winners receiving their own bag.
Carlos Rodriguez, Global Creative Director at MullenLowe UK said: “The idea came from an observation about the mystifying size of tiny bags and what actually goes in them. We saw an opportunity for Knorr to celebrate the holidays in a surprising way by poking fun at this fashion trend and giving their iconic bouillon cubes the love they deserve. We found the perfect thing to keep in those tiny bags and now I know what I’ll be wearing to my holiday dinners.”
Credits
Creative Agencies
Lead Creative Agency: MullenLowe UK
Secondary Creative Agency: Deutsch NY
Client
Company: Unilever
Brand: Knorr
Production
