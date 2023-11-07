Tesco airs first ad campaign for delivery service 'Whoosh'

‘Bootcamp’ opens to the sound of banging techno, zooming in on a fitness fanatic in the middle of an extreme home workout. The hero of ‘Watering’ maintains a lush, indoor jungle in a zen-like state, and a cephalophile indulges her eight legged obsession in ‘Octopus’ – all three protagonists remaining blissfully immersed in their happy places thanks to the speedy arrival of a Tesco Whoosh delivery.

The films tell each character’s story visually, with the only dialogue being the word ‘Whoosh’, and a simple VO: “Tesco Whoosh. Delivery from as little as 20 minutes. Because going to the shops isn’t everyone’s bag."

BBH’s Felipe Guimaraes was the campaign’s deputy executive creative director, supported by creative director Adam Newby. The ad was written by Grant Codron and art directed by Adrien Raphoz.

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, deputy executive creative director at BBH said: “Some people would rather do anything else but go down the shops to get what they need for dinner. Whether that is working out, watering your plants, or knitting an octopus poncho. Because going to the shops isn’t everyone's bag.”

Supporting the films is simple and impactful print and OOH which features the line ‘going to the shops isn’t everyone’s bag’ emblazoned across a brown paper grocery bag that’s synonymous with delivery. Tesco is also running a social competition in collaboration with Tiktok dancer Jay Scott, where viewers can share what they would rather do than go to the shops to be in with a chance of winning £200 worth of Whoosh vouchers. The competition video, in which Jay gets a Whoosh delivery while teaching his dad a new dance, has amassed over 28 million views to date.

The four-week campaign breaks this month, running on television, social media, OOH, digital and radio. Tesco launched Whoosh in May 2021.

