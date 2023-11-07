Art Fund and Pablo create live art with people's brainwaves

Jenny Waldman, Art Fund Director, said: “At Art Fund we want to encourage everyone to share in great art and culture. By visualising the way engaging with amazing art and objects can truly impact us, we hope we will inspire more people to explore museums and galleries on their doorstep."

Dr Ahmed Beyh, neuroscientist and Postdoctoral fellow at Rutgers University in the USA, added: “We know that when a person views something that they find beautiful, for example, a face or an abstract art painting, their brain’s pleasure centres light up and its visual sensory centre is engaged more intensely. Studies suggest that this is accompanied by a release of dopamine, which is also known as the feel-good neurotransmitter.”

Will Macneil, creative director at the Mill commented: “When a user is more alert, the ribbons become wider, or when they are trying to make sense of something confusing the ribbons start to spiral and weave. When the viewer sees something they recognise, bright highlights appear.”

Dan Watts, Executive Creative Director at Pablo concluded: “Your responses to art are not just visceral but also subconscious, and can have a lasting impact on how you see the world. You’re not just looking at art, you’re shaping your brain and who you are as a person for the better."