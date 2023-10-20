DFS takes customer on surreal journey to find perfect sofa

The platform, ‘What’s your thing?’ celebrates the idea that there is no right or wrong when it comes to our individual tastes and styles, and promises that DFS will inspire and help people to be confident in finding their ‘thing’. In a category synonymous with promotions and sales, it aims to shift perceptions of DFS from just being the sofa experts, to a brand that actively empowers and helps its customers to make choices that are right for them.

The campaign is led by a TVC shot with director David Wilson via RiffRaff, alongside Creative Group Heads Will Bingham and Victoria Daltrey. In the commercial, we meet a young woman who has just moved home and is overwhelmed by the choices that surround her. We follow her as she is taken on a surreal journey of inspiration, through rooms and landscapes showcasing a diverse range of other people’s ‘things’. From a goat on a lake, to a recliner in the clouds, to a Battenberg cake filled with rooms, we see a rich variety of DFS sofas and beds that suit their owners’ ‘things’ to a tee. By the end of her travels she feels confident picking out the perfect DFS sofa for her.

The work is supported by a TTL campaign, bringing to life people and their things, and in doing so seeks to give customers the confidence to take pride in who they are when it comes to their homes.

Stills photography for OOH reflects key people and scenes from the TVC, and was shot by Dan Burn-Forti.

The campaign will run across TV, VOD, OOH, radio, social and display into the new year.

James Brewer, Marketing Director at DFS said: “To date the What's Your Thing? brand platform has not only been instrumental in stimulating a more emotional connection with our broad customer base, it has also helped strengthen our market leading position. This new ad, which I believe to be the best yet, evolves our belief that our homes should be a unique expression of who we are and by demonstrating the depth and breadth of our range, that DFS is best placed to give customers both inspiration and confidence in their decisions.”

Dan Watts, executive creative director at Pablo added: “We’re so bombarded by other people’s opinions nowadays, it’s easy to forget our own. But in the battle of choices ‘your thing’ should always win. It’s a great point in time to remind customers of this and to build on the consistency of the DFS brand platform, digging a little deeper into what the right personal choices mean to the people of Britain.”