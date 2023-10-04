Deliveroo connects customers to local restaurants with hyperlocal ooh ads
Created with Pablo London, the work is built off Deliveroo’s new global brand platform ‘It’s All On Your Doorstep’
Food delivery company Deliveroo has taken over five UKI cities with a hyper-local OOH campaign that deepens customers’ connections to their local food neighbourhoods. The long copy ads celebrate 29 UKI restaurants' food stories whilst delivering insights into the characters behind them, in a distinctly Deliveroo way.
The new ad series demonstrates that Deliveroo is the go-to place for local food knowledge and the best restaurant options across the UK.
Whether it be the story of how Bristol’s Pizza Workshop smuggled a 70-year-old starter dough into the country or Bleecker’s origin story of a New York corporate lawyer who became a London burger connoisseur, the creative has been designed to give audiences a richer understanding of their local food scene, if they were not already in the know and hungry to get stuck into it.
Created with Pablo London, the work is built off Deliveroo’s new global brand platform, ‘It’s All On Your Doorstep’, which celebrates the brand’s role at the epicentre of local food scenes around the world, connecting customers with the food they love, whether it be from restaurants or grocers, right outside their front doors.
Poppy Shute, Director of Hyperlocal Marketing UKI, Deliveroo said: “Our new Hyperlocal campaign celebrates the food that makes local neighbourhoods unique. We’re telling food stories that give people a peek inside the richness and heritage of the mouth-watering dishes and thriving independent restaurants in their area. Our consumer research and testing revealed that our shared love of food and supporting local businesses can bring communities together, and this is what inspired this campaign and we hope audiences take away from the creative.”
The ad series is being rolled out by Initiative, via a highly localised and hyper-targeted media strategy that is unfolding across London, Dublin, Manchester, Bristol and Brighton, putting the work at the heart of local food communities.
Dan Watts, Executive Creative Director of Pablo, added: “If food is the best way to get to know an area, then Deliveroo will make you Lord of all Knowledge. What a deliciously eclectic mix of restaurants, chefs, stories and flavours these foodie shores have to offer. It’s been a real treat to get to know them all”.
