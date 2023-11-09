Co-Op relaunches Own-Brand Pizza with 17th century pop-up

The brand has introduced a range of wood-fired, restaurant-style pizzas that use premium 00 grade flour, a 24-hour fermented sponge and a unique and patented system to spin each base individually, to give a crisp and airy crust, inspired by the iconic Neapolitan-style pizza.

After firing in a blazing wood-fired oven and baking on Italian lava stones, Co-op tops its pizza with an authentically simple tomato sauce – made with Italian Roma tomatoes – or, for the two bianca pizzas in the range, an indulgent béchamel sauce. Each pizza is also topped with a layer of creamy, melting mozzarella petals.

As part of launching Co-op’s Irresistable Pizza to the market, the nation’s impulse dinner buyers will be targeted with an unexpected taste of Italy to London, by serving passers-by pizza slices from a bespoke 17th Century Florentine inspired serving window in BoxPark, Shoreditch.

The activation took place on Thursday 9th November from 12-7pm. It seeked to drive awareness of the new product range and encourage people to choose Co-op Irresistible pizza for their perfect night in.

Leading London foodie influencer TopJaw was on hand to interview lucky pizza fans about the experience. Content generated will be rolled out across the brand’s and influencer’s social channels – with the goal being to achieve over one million organic and boosted views from the brand’s channels alone.

Mel Matson, Director of Customer Proposition and Comms at Co-op, said: “Driving fame through social content creation was a key focus for the campaign to launch our new Irresistible pizzas. This fun and playful activation perfectly captures the authentic Italian quality message and importantly gets the pizza into the hands of the public in a unique and memorable way.”

Nicole Tallant, Head of Delicious Food, Co-op added: “Over the last 18 months, our product development team has left no stone unturned to create these new restaurant-quality pizzas, with their perfect crust and authentic toppings made using only the highest quality ingredients. I’m confident that Co-op now has the best premium pizza range on the retail market.”

Loren Cook, Creative Director at MullenLowe UK, commented: “Achieving cut-through for new products in an incredibly crowded market and the digital landscape is more and more difficult, so we wanted to create an unexpected moment of joy for consumers that drives fame for the new pizza range and tells the story of the quality of the pizzas through their irresistible taste.”