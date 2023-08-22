AXA and Channel 4 Collaboration Puts Future Insurance Front and Centre

The hero 30” film produced by Pulse, opens with the calming, recognisable voice of comedian Ivan Battaliero-Owen (Ogmios Zen), who states: “AXA Insurance… good choice”, as a man takes out an insurance policy with AXA UK. We see the ‘future’ version of the man applauding his decision. We then see several more ‘future’ versions thanking him. Each scenario relates back to AXA UK’s home, car, business and health insurance offerings. The film ends with the fun image of all the man’s future versions of himself that needed insurance, thanking him enthusiastically.

The campaign is supported by digital and out of home which uses the group hug shot from the end of the film with the campaign line “Future You will thank you”, and is complemented by animated 6$’s which bring the group hug to life.

The campaign idea and strategy were created by Fallon UK, while media strategy, buying and partnership development was driven by media agency, Starcom. The campaign is supported by a partnership with Channel 4, also brokered by Starcom.

As part of the partnership, Channel 4 created a series of contextual ads based on the original ‘Future You will thank you’ idea, featuring well-known Channel 4 personalities – George Clarke, Scarlette Douglas and Jason Fox. The ads bring the brand platform to life: showing the three celebrities reflecting on their careers and paths to success through these avenues, highlighting the message that our future selves will thank us for the good choices we make today. This launches in the first ad break during the Channel 4 programme George Clarke’s Old House, New Home on the 23rd of August.

Barney Bailey, Brand & Sponsorship Director at AXA UK, said: “This Masterbrand campaign aims to promote awareness of the breadth of insurance that AXA UK offers: home, car, health and business insurance. We used every tool in our arsenal to cut through in a competitive category by sweating our brand cues: from a creative idea that has a pure product and consumer insight at its heart, to a production technique that delivers standout and a media strategy that extends the idea beyond the traditional formats.”

Graham Lakeland, Creative Director at Fallon UK, said: “We wanted to create a fun creative platform for AXA UK that punches above its weight and makes you smile. Amongst others, we were delighted to work with the brilliant Ogmios Zen who brings a big dollop of humour through his VO and helps make the film so memorable.”

Sacha Feldman, Partnerships Director at Starcom UK, said: “This partnership perfectly brings to life the ‘Future You will thank you’ message by engaging with a credible partner such as Channel 4, and harnessing the power of their talent and personal stories. It’s great to see AXA UK unlocking new audiences by testing new environments such as this with branded content, elevating the brand message and enhancing their brand recognition.”

Angus Mitchell, Customer & Commercial Leader at Channel 4:"We are delighted to be working with AXA, to help amplify the launch of their ad campaign, this collaboration is a great example of how we can complement a new creative by utilising our talent to create bespoke C4 versions, placing them contextually, to help to drive a deeper connection with our audiences."

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: AXA Insurance ‘Future You will thank you’

CLIENT: AXA UK

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Fallon, Leo Burnett

CCO: Chaka Sobhani

CSO: Josh Bullmore

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Elwood

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Graham Lakeland

COPYWRITER: Joe Miller

ART DIRECTOR: Joe Miller

DESIGNER: Georgia Glen, Dave Allen

PLANNER: Aileen Baker

BUSINESS LEAD: Jo Tauscher

ACCOUNT TEAM: Ailsa McQuaid, Gabby Watts, Alice Morshead

AGENCY PRODUCER: Helen Choonpicharn

MEDIA AGENCY: Starcom

MEDIA PLANNER: Claire Kula, MT Sparks, Jerry Cupples, Niamh Balfe, Eleonora Faina

MEDIA PARTNERSHIPS TEAM: Sacha Feldman, Claudia Humphreys

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Pulse

DIRECTOR: Freddie Waters

EDITOR: Rachael Spann @ Work Editorial

PRODUCER: Chris Harrison

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: George Castle @ No8

AXA UK Brand Team: Barney Bailey, Sharon Mintah, Alison Taylor

Channel 4

Customer & Commercial Leader: Angus Mitchell

Customer Lead: Isabelle Wood

Client Lead: Joe Robinson

Production Lead: Renay De Pear

Creative Leader: Sophie Lloyd

Creative Lead: Michelle Monks

Commercial Partnership Manager: Serena Murphy

Account Manager: Freddie Brown