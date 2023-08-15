Leo Burnett rebrands English Rosé start-up English Pink

Rebranded by Leo Burnett, English Pink is launching its new brand world designed to celebrate its point of difference as an English rosé, centred around its new brand line: “Rosé without the accent”.

Leo Burnett worked on English Pink’s strategic positioning, helping to define English Pink’s brand mission. While competing against a shelf of sun-bleached rosé brands that promise sunny, convivial times, English Pink is a brand that sings in the rain and embraces the wonderful reality of being borne in the English countryside.

English Pink’s brand identity has been reinvigorated by Leo Burnett’s in-house design studio. Leo Burnett created a new look and feel for the wine start-up, including new labels for their bottles which incorporate the original horse-rider design, bringing it into the modern day with a sprinkle of attitude and a slosh of the wine glass. The brand world’s new colourway aligns itself to lifestyle brands with a grounding in the British countryside.

The new branding aims to appeal to rosé’s key audience, millennial rosé drinkers, and will battle (with British quirk and joy) the preconception that Provencal rosés are the best.

English Pink is a start-up Rosé brand from female entrepreneurs Clem Yates and Sam Fuery. Yates is a Master of Wine (one of only 38 UK-based women that hold this title). The parent brand Pink&Co was created in 2020 and English Pink is their first wine, with this release being their third vintage.

The new vintage and bottle label goes on sale later this month.

Clem Yates and Sam Fuery, co-founders of Pink & Co, said: “English Pink is unique because it’s an English rosé that originates from family-owned vineyards of England, yet it stands up against Whispering Angel and other Provencal rosé. Thanks to Leo Burnett, our new branding shows English Pink as a brand borne in the English countryside that competes with the best France has to offer.”

Dave Allen, Creative Director, Design at Leo Burnett, said: “Through English Pink’s rebrand, we brought fresh personality and attitude to the world of English wine, whilst remaining faithful to the brand’s origin story. The branding embraces and elevates Britain’s quirkiness, allowing English pink to stand out in a sea of sunny Provencal wines.”

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: English Pink Brand re-launch

CLIENT: English Pink, Pink & Co

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett

CCO: Chaka Sobhani

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Elwood

CREATIVE DIRECTOR, DESIGN: Dave Allen

DESIGNER: Maddie Rourke

PLANNER: Aileen Baker

ACCOUNT TEAM: Carly Avener, Ailsa McQuaid

AGENCY PRODUCER/HEAD OF STUDIO: Richard Pettiford