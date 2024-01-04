McDonald’s gets its money’s worth in OOH campaign

Leo Burnett and McDonald’s are taking the ‘Like Getting Your Money’s Worth?’ platform to new heights – launching their ‘Money’s Worth Media’ campaign this week with an oversized OOH ad, showing that even McDonald’s isn’t above a far-fetched attempt to get a bargain.

The impactful launch poster occupies a £38 (48$) site, but instead of sitting within the confines of the normal poster it spills over the edge onto the surrounding wall, showing McDonald’s attempt to get the most value out of their media site. It is the first of a series of ‘money saving’ media tactics from the brand.

This work is the latest campaign within McDonald’s ‘Like Getting Your Money’s Worth?’ platform, which has been running for eight years.

James Millers and Andrew Long, Creative Partners at Leo Burnett UK, said: “Like getting your money’s worth’ is one of McDonald’s longest running platforms, yet it has never felt more culturally relevant than it does right now. This latest campaign for our Saver Meal Deals aims to bring a smile to the nation’s face by celebrating Britain’s shared love of getting a great deal, in a fun, populist way.”

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Saver Meal Deals

CLIENT: McDonald’s

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett UK

CCO: Mark Elwood

CREATIVE PARTNERS: James Millers, Andrew Long

COPYWRITER: Josh Merriam, Chanelle Merriam

ART DIRECTOR: Josh Merriam, Chanelle Merriam

DESIGNER: Gurcan Ergur

PLANNER: Hamish Cameron

PROJECT MANAGER: Laura Taylor

BUSINESS LEAD: Jay Perry

ACCOUNT TEAM: Alice Pavey, Sian Davidson, Natasha Meisel, Simran-May Kaur Johal

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD