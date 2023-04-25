Butterkist takes over major city sites with giant microwaves

The animated outdoor sites – with full audio – feature the familiar popcorn bags rotating inside a microwave, almost ready to be taken out, warm and fragrant and ready for a weekend movie or night in front of the TV. The surprisingly huge microwave is accompanied by the line ‘Go Grab the Butterkist’.

The billboards feature familiar elements of a microwave and the count down time of 2.30 along with more entertaining settings, not usually found on kitchen appliances, including ‘Reheated Debates’, ‘Steamy Dramas’, ‘Grilled Celebs’ and ‘Comedy Roasts’, all a nod to warm snacks and popular TV shows. Along with these options, a dial shows the three Butterkist flavours - Sweet, Salty and Sweet & Salty.

Ben Theobald, Brand Manager, Butterkist says: “We need to drive re-appraisal of Butterkist microwave popcorn as the perfect snack for unmissable home entertainment. What better way to remind people of this much-loved snack than placing giant microwaves with our microwave popcorn popping away and telling people to 'Go Grab the Butterkist'. We love the disruptive nature of the creative and hijacking a standard 48-sheet media format in a clever way."

Rich Denney, Joint CCO, St Luke’s adds, “Steamy dramas, reheated debates or celebs getting grilled? Whatever unmissable entertainment you're watching, only one snack will do - and that's the nation's favorite popcorn. But why not make it hot? Go Grab the Butterkist!”

Launching on 24 April, the campaign will run for two weeks - appearing on 48-sheet outdoor sites in London (main railway hubs including Waterloo, Liverpool Street, St Pancras, Kings Cross Station), Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Glasgow, Luton, Sheffield, Gateshead, Derby and Dartford.