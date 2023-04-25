Butterkist takes over major city sites with giant microwaves
St Luke’s turns outdoor sites into animated appliance for Butterkist Microwave campaign
25 April 2023
St Luke’s has created a disruptive campaign that turns outdoor sites into gigantic microwaves. The enormous, animated kitchen appliances will be popping up nationwide to remind people of the delicious Butterkist microwavable popcorn brand from KP Snacks.
The animated outdoor sites – with full audio – feature the familiar popcorn bags rotating inside a microwave, almost ready to be taken out, warm and fragrant and ready for a weekend movie or night in front of the TV. The surprisingly huge microwave is accompanied by the line ‘Go Grab the Butterkist’.
The billboards feature familiar elements of a microwave and the count down time of 2.30 along with more entertaining settings, not usually found on kitchen appliances, including ‘Reheated Debates’, ‘Steamy Dramas’, ‘Grilled Celebs’ and ‘Comedy Roasts’, all a nod to warm snacks and popular TV shows. Along with these options, a dial shows the three Butterkist flavours - Sweet, Salty and Sweet & Salty.
Ben Theobald, Brand Manager, Butterkist says: “We need to drive re-appraisal of Butterkist microwave popcorn as the perfect snack for unmissable home entertainment. What better way to remind people of this much-loved snack than placing giant microwaves with our microwave popcorn popping away and telling people to 'Go Grab the Butterkist'. We love the disruptive nature of the creative and hijacking a standard 48-sheet media format in a clever way."
Rich Denney, Joint CCO, St Luke’s adds, “Steamy dramas, reheated debates or celebs getting grilled? Whatever unmissable entertainment you're watching, only one snack will do - and that's the nation's favorite popcorn. But why not make it hot? Go Grab the Butterkist!”
Launching on 24 April, the campaign will run for two weeks - appearing on 48-sheet outdoor sites in London (main railway hubs including Waterloo, Liverpool Street, St Pancras, Kings Cross Station), Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Glasgow, Luton, Sheffield, Gateshead, Derby and Dartford.