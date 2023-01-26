Holocaust Memorial Day Trust Launches Poignant Poster By St Luke's

St Luke’s has produced a poignant press and poster ad for the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust launching on 27 January 2023.

Every year on the anniversary of the day when Auschwitz was liberated on 27 January, the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust encourages us not only to remember the six million Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust, those murdered in the Nazi’s persecution of other groups; and the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur - but also to learn lessons from these tragic events.

St Luke’s created a simple visual connection between barbed wire, which has become synonymous with the camps in which these atrocities took place, and exercise books in which lessons can be recorded. The graphic image leads the viewer’s eye to the headline: “What lessons can we learn from the Holocaust?”

Olivia Marks-Woldman, chief executive, HMDT says: “We seek to learn from genocide to build a better future, because genocide does not just happen – it is always the result of a steady process which can begin if discrimination, racism, and hatred are not checked and prevented. There is still much to do to create a safer future, and HMD – as a warning from history and a recognition of the present - plays a part in that.”

Richard Denney, joint chief creative officer, St. Luke’s adds: "The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust works tirelessly to remind and educate us all on the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust and subsequent genocides around the world. We hope our work and support will shine a light on this important charity so we may learn more about the cost of genocide throughout the world."

Ed Palmer, managing director, St. Luke’s says: "Holocaust Memorial Day is not just about honouring those who lost their lives in the Holocaust, it's about learning lessons from the past, so we can help build a safer future. We hope our work can help provoke people to explore this important topic further."

The ad will run in national press The Metro and key digital outdoor sites in London (London Lites), Coventry, Hull, and Liverpool (Open Media) - inviting viewers on this important day to find out more about the events of the past at the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust. St Luke’s worked with media agency the7stars to secure the space.

In the UK, people take part in a national moment for Holocaust Memorial Day when iconic buildings and landmarks will light up in purpose during this powerful national moment of commemoration and solidarity. People across the nation will light candles and put them safely in their windows to remember those who were murdered for who they were; and stand against prejudice and hatred today.