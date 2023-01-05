TotallyMoney St Luke's

St Luke’s Launches Debut Work For TotallyMoney

The campaign highlights TotallyMoney’s personalised plans to help consumers climb towards their financial dreams

By Creative Salon

05 January 2023

St Luke’s has kicked off its first work for credit app TotallyMoney with a TV & Online campaign that demonstrates how with the right guidance and support, people can climb higher and reach their goals.

Recent TotallyMoney research found that 20 million adults are financially under-served, a figure which has grown by 50 per cent in just six years. And this is who they’re building an app for. With a belief that customers' data should work for them, not against them, the fintech provides almost five million customers with a free, live credit report, personalised alerts to highlight what might be holding them back, and tailored tips to help improve their score.

The new 30-second spot titled ‘You’ll totally get there’ highlights TotallyMoney’s free credit report and personalised plans, with a narrative that sees people on a journey towards their financial goals — something that will resonate with many who are uncertain about where to start.

The three-month campaign will appear on TV, VOD and YouTube until end March 2023, with media planning and buying by Electric Glue.

The brightly coloured painterly animation shows a variety of people, with different ambitions, embarking on their journey via metaphorical rope ladders and climbing up to their targets that rest in clouds. The soft pastel animation style is designed to be inviting and include all sorts of aspirations, encouraging people with the tag line ‘You’ll totally get there’.

Rebecca Shears, chief marketing officer at TotallyMoney says of the work: “At TotallyMoney we’re on a mission to help everyone move their finances forward. Our focus is on the 20 million UK adults who are otherwise overlooked and under-served by the financial services industry. We understand the needs of real people and the challenges facing them — and as part of our new brand focus, we’ll be telling human stories with a more emotive approach.

"The tone of this new campaign reflects TotallyMoney’s understanding of our customers and how they’re feeling in the current economic environment. It encapsulates the work we do by providing people with support and personalised plans to help them reach their financial goals, whatever they may be." Shears concluded.

Al Young, chief creative officer at St Luke’s, adds: “Most campaigns in this sector suggest improving your credit score is a bit of fun. This is out of step with the real experience of trying to borrow affordably. TotallyMoney understands exactly what their customers are going through, and we set out to create a campaign that dramatised that. Lobo, our production partners, have created beautiful, painterly illustrations and animations that reflect the struggle of improving your credit score with both sensitivity and a sense of undimmed optimism.”

The new campaign is the first work from St Luke’s after winning the TotallyMoney business in July 2022, following a competitive pitch against three agencies.

CREDITS

Advertiser/Brand: TotallyMoney

Client Credits: Alastair Douglas – CEO

Rebecca Shears – CMO

Janice Tong Davies – Head of Product Marketing

Harshil Varsani – Head of Creative

Henry Keegan – Head of Customer Acquisition

Campaign Title:‘You’ll Totally Get There’

Creative Agency: St. Luke’s

Chief Creative Officer: Al Young

Creative Partner: Julian Vizard

Art Director & Copywriting: Danny Jones, Jordan Morris

Agency Producer: Davina Hickson

Chief Strategy Officer: Dan Hulse

Agency Planner:Joanna Barnett

Business Director: Will Bright

Account Director: Claire Smith

Account Manager: Hope Shooter

Direction/Production Company: Mateus de Paula Santos @Lobo @Ground Control London

Producer: Michael Stanish, Su Constantine

Executive Producers: Loic François, Marie Dubois, Michael Stanish

Head of Production: Clara Morelli

Head of Post Production:Marcelo Barbosa

Head of CG: Fabio Shigemura

Team Coordinator:Rosangela Gomes, Cristiane Santos

Post Production Producer: Patricia Signorini

Storyboard: Fernando Heynen

Colour Script: Pedro Minho

Art Director: Felipe Jordnada

Concepts: Fabio Miraglia

Styleframes: Felipe Jordnada, Gabriel dos Anjos, Marcio Guerra

Editing:Patricia Signorini

CG Supervisor:Danilo Enoki

Previs 3D:Marcos Samia, Danilo Enoki

Modelling:Max Beggs

Natan Ernani

Ozani Ferreira

Tiago Mesquita

William Silva

Lighting & Render:Annelise Campana, George Damiani

Texture: Ricardo Riamonde, Renan Takeshita

Rigging: Gabriel Nakata, Rafael Dias, Rafael Kendy Shiva

Simulation:Eduardo Dutra, Gabriel Acacio, Luiz Duarte

Lead Animation: Larissa Paz

Animation: André Lorenzini, Camila Xavier Fazolin, Fellype de Oliveira, Gustavo Oes, Karina Chung Leo Zitto, Michael Maron, Mendel Reis, Nicolás Taró

2D VFX: Gabriel dos Anjos, Marcio Guerra, Romulo Oliveira

Composition Leandro Pena

Colour Grading: Leticia Blanco, Nineteentwenty

Music Track: “My Way Up” by Molly Kate Kestner

Media: Electric Glue

