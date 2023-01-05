St Luke’s Launches Debut Work For TotallyMoney

Recent TotallyMoney research found that 20 million adults are financially under-served, a figure which has grown by 50 per cent in just six years. And this is who they’re building an app for. With a belief that customers' data should work for them, not against them, the fintech provides almost five million customers with a free, live credit report, personalised alerts to highlight what might be holding them back, and tailored tips to help improve their score.

The new 30-second spot titled ‘You’ll totally get there’ highlights TotallyMoney’s free credit report and personalised plans, with a narrative that sees people on a journey towards their financial goals — something that will resonate with many who are uncertain about where to start.

The three-month campaign will appear on TV, VOD and YouTube until end March 2023, with media planning and buying by Electric Glue.

The brightly coloured painterly animation shows a variety of people, with different ambitions, embarking on their journey via metaphorical rope ladders and climbing up to their targets that rest in clouds. The soft pastel animation style is designed to be inviting and include all sorts of aspirations, encouraging people with the tag line ‘You’ll totally get there’.

Rebecca Shears, chief marketing officer at TotallyMoney says of the work: “At TotallyMoney we’re on a mission to help everyone move their finances forward. Our focus is on the 20 million UK adults who are otherwise overlooked and under-served by the financial services industry. We understand the needs of real people and the challenges facing them — and as part of our new brand focus, we’ll be telling human stories with a more emotive approach.

"The tone of this new campaign reflects TotallyMoney’s understanding of our customers and how they’re feeling in the current economic environment. It encapsulates the work we do by providing people with support and personalised plans to help them reach their financial goals, whatever they may be." Shears concluded.

Al Young, chief creative officer at St Luke’s, adds: “Most campaigns in this sector suggest improving your credit score is a bit of fun. This is out of step with the real experience of trying to borrow affordably. TotallyMoney understands exactly what their customers are going through, and we set out to create a campaign that dramatised that. Lobo, our production partners, have created beautiful, painterly illustrations and animations that reflect the struggle of improving your credit score with both sensitivity and a sense of undimmed optimism.”

The new campaign is the first work from St Luke’s after winning the TotallyMoney business in July 2022, following a competitive pitch against three agencies.