St Luke's: "The agency for brands that see crisis as a reset moment"

St Luke’s is marking its 27th anniversary with its annual feast day - celebrating the eponymous patron saint of artists, doctors and surgeons. Balloons, tinsel and a go-karting track day is on the menu for this year’s festivities. But the celebrations this year are more than just marking the annual day on the calendar. The agency is looking back with pride at the last few years of its resurgence and its resilience as an indie shop, during a period of turbulence for the industry. And getting ready to step up a gear in 2023.

Following a spate of new wins in 2020 (which included Ocado) and 11 new wins last year including South Western Railway, River Island, i newspaper, and Butterkist - the agency has since doubled in size and revenues. This year it has announced four new client wins including Heathrow Airport.

Creative Salon sits down with Neil Henderson, chief executive; Al Young, chief creative officer; Dan Hulse, chief strategy officer; Rich Denney, executive creative director; and Jess Gibb, chief marketing officer to discuss what does doubling in size and expanding its offices mean for St Luke’s and its future.

Those with long memories will remember St Luke’s as this utopian-styled shop founded by the maverick founder Andy Law in 1995, which built a strong creative reputation in its heyday attracting major-league clients such as BT, the government and BSkyB, despite its highly unconventional business approach. Subsequently rocked by a series of management rifts leading to a very public ousting of Andy Law in 2003.

A lot has changed since. The last few years have certainly seen a heady mix of disruption and transformation of the industry. Something that the agency seems to thrive on. But without the signs of the very public dramas of its past. For Neil, who is celebrating his 26th anniversary at the agency on St Luke’s feast day, there's little appetite to reminisce or dwell into history books. And rightly so. Time to build, and grow further. But what does the future hold for St Luke’s? Is there a sale on the horizon, or an international expansion on the cards?

The economic, social and political turmoils are of course significant headwinds for all businesses. But for indie shops without the cushion of the support network provided by a holding company, the freedom of choosing your own destiny can’t be appealing all the time. In the race towards new opportunities for its people and clients - would St Luke's ever think of hitching its wagon to a likeminded network? The answer is not a firm no. But the freedoms offered by its independent ownership is what is currently setting the pulses racing for St Luke's.

The management team has however started writing its next chapter, with new characters and a few new plots. Al Young calls the agency "a self-rejuvenating company" and the agency is keen to adapt and thrive whatever the challenge. The story's hotting up.

Following is the excerpt from the interview with the management team at St Luke's.

Creative Salon: How would you describe this period of growth for the agency? What's making clients take note of St Luke's to help you with soaring new business?

Neil Henderson: During a time of incredible change, St Luke’s is the agency clients have turned to. We won Ocado during lockdown when all eyes were on online retail and helped them become the UK’s fastest-growing brand. We were chosen by South Western Railway when the big conversation was about WFH versus returning to the office, successfully persuading lapsed commuters to enjoy being in town again. When the world was opening up and everyone began travelling again and there was intense media focus on airlines and airports, Heathrow chose us to define their agenda in the context of Brexit and the climate crisis. As the country looked on in dismay as the Partygate fiasco unfolded we put Butterkist in the heart of the action. And as the world grows ever more divisive and the truth harder to find, we were chosen by i Newspaper to deliver their unique promise of impartial journalism. When the world talked about ageism, we had a 65-year-old intern. And as outrage about the cost of UK childcare grows we addressed the UK’s largest barrier to returner mums with our £500 pm childcare policy.

Dan Hulse: The clients and the brands we attract are the ones that see the challenge they're facing as a bit of an opportunity. Brands like Ocado or The Daily Mail that see their moments of existential threats as a chance to really express themselves...

Al Young: ... to express their superpowers.