River Island inspires shoppers to ‘make the most of the moment'
St Luke’s is behind the new River Island ad promoting its autumn/winter22 collection
11 October 2022
High street fashion retailer River Island is launching its autumn/winter22 collection with its first TV ad campaign created by St Luke’s.
Breaking on prime time TV the campaign leads with the line “Don’t let the moment go”. Inspiring viewers to live each moment to the full, the ads showcase River Island’s new collection, which is designed to encourage shoppers to be more playful, bold and daring this season, whatever happens in life.
The 30-second spot features three women meeting up for a night of partying wearing glamourous outfits from River Island. One of the women gets side-tracked by a piano in the train station and the distraction delays them. As their train pulls out of the station, they realise they’ve missed their planned night out. The women decide to make the most of the moment, and take control of the situation by starting their own party in the station, encouraging passers-by to join in.
Directed by LA-based Christine Yuan through Object and Animal, with an upbeat soundtrack with slow-motion breaks, the ad showcases the gorgeous colours and textures of the new AW22 clothes collection available from River Island in-store, online or app.
River Island will own a ‘couture ad break’ on c4’s Gogglebox, featuring four ten-second ads interspersed within the break, teasing out the story, before building up to the full 30-second film at the end of the ad break. The campaign will run for 11 weeks on TVC, VOD, social media and in-store.
Richard Denney, Executive Creative Director at St Luke’s, says: “River Island’s stunning new A/W collection demands to be seen. The fun, new TV campaign showcases the colourful new autumn range, clothes and accessories to give the wearer confidence to make the most of any moment”.
Creative Credits:
Advertiser/Brand: River Island
Client Credits: Marketing Director: Jill Gate
Head of brand marketing: Caroline Bradley
Media: TVC
Creative Agency: St. Luke’s
Executive Creative Director: Richard Denney
Art Director: Laura Stevens
Copywriter: Claire Wombwell
Agency TV Producer: Chloe London/ Tanya Fitzgerald
Agency Creative Producer: Anna-Marie Mennecier
Planning Director: Emma Banks
Business Director: Lara Poole
Account Director: Chloe Boothby
Account Executive: Hettie Shirtcliffe
Production Company: Object & Animal
Director: Christine Yuan
Production Company Producer: Izzy Graham
Post Production: Electric Theatre Collective
Post Producer: Alex Carswell
Edit: Amanda James @ Final Cut & Josh Gemmell @ Apostle
Audio: Sean Mahoney & Jungle Studios
Music: Native Music
Media: Love Sugar Science
Colourist: Jason Wallis
2D Lead: Amy Smith
Compositors: George Gough, Mike Simons, Constanstin Von Zitzewitz
Producer: Alex Carswell