River Island inspires shoppers to ‘make the most of the moment'

Breaking on prime time TV the campaign leads with the line “Don’t let the moment go”. Inspiring viewers to live each moment to the full, the ads showcase River Island’s new collection, which is designed to encourage shoppers to be more playful, bold and daring this season, whatever happens in life.

The 30-second spot features three women meeting up for a night of partying wearing glamourous outfits from River Island. One of the women gets side-tracked by a piano in the train station and the distraction delays them. As their train pulls out of the station, they realise they’ve missed their planned night out. The women decide to make the most of the moment, and take control of the situation by starting their own party in the station, encouraging passers-by to join in.

Directed by LA-based Christine Yuan through Object and Animal, with an upbeat soundtrack with slow-motion breaks, the ad showcases the gorgeous colours and textures of the new AW22 clothes collection available from River Island in-store, online or app.

River Island will own a ‘couture ad break’ on c4’s Gogglebox, featuring four ten-second ads interspersed within the break, teasing out the story, before building up to the full 30-second film at the end of the ad break. The campaign will run for 11 weeks on TVC, VOD, social media and in-store.

Richard Denney, Executive Creative Director at St Luke’s, says: “River Island’s stunning new A/W collection demands to be seen. The fun, new TV campaign showcases the colourful new autumn range, clothes and accessories to give the wearer confidence to make the most of any moment”.

Creative Credits:

Advertiser/Brand: River Island

Client Credits: Marketing Director: Jill Gate

Head of brand marketing: Caroline Bradley

Media: TVC

Creative Agency: St. Luke’s

Executive Creative Director: Richard Denney

Art Director: Laura Stevens

Copywriter: Claire Wombwell

Agency TV Producer: Chloe London/ Tanya Fitzgerald

Agency Creative Producer: Anna-Marie Mennecier

Planning Director: Emma Banks

Business Director: Lara Poole

Account Director: Chloe Boothby

Account Executive: Hettie Shirtcliffe

Production Company: Object & Animal

Director: Christine Yuan

Production Company Producer: Izzy Graham

Post Production: Electric Theatre Collective

Post Producer: Alex Carswell

Edit: Amanda James @ Final Cut & Josh Gemmell @ Apostle

Audio: Sean Mahoney & Jungle Studios

Music: Native Music

Media: Love Sugar Science

Colourist: Jason Wallis

2D Lead: Amy Smith

Compositors: George Gough, Mike Simons, Constanstin Von Zitzewitz

Producer: Alex Carswell