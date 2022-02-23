St Luke’s urges audiences to ‘spread your wings’  in debut campaign for South Western Railway

The animated ad introduces us to Wesley Peck, the young business-pigeon, who runs into his friend, a successful execu-bird called Sandy C. Gull, on a South Western Railway train on its way to London.

Together they discuss their plans for the day, from lunch with clients and business meetings to an exhibition and drinks with friends, in a conversation packed with bird-inspired word play. A voiceover reminds us of the flexible ticket options available and finishes with the ‘Spread your wings’ strapline.

The 40-second animation, directed by Smith & Foulkes through Nexus Studios, has all been modelled, textured and animated in 3D with some 2D background work. Lighting was very important to the atmosphere of the journey from a misty morning departure to their arrival at Waterloo station on a bright and sunny day. Part of every train journey is looking outside at the passing landscapes so it gives a total sense of the train journey through its environments.

The work breaks on 23 February on TV in the Meridian region, as well as on VOD in areas served by South Western Railway. It is supported by a print, poster and digital campaign also featuring Wes and Sandy in a brand new look and feel, promoting flexible ticketing options ‘so you can be free as a… well, you know what’ and the SWR Commuter Rewards scheme, offering commuters discounts on a huge range of activities across London.

Paul Bright, head of marketing, South Western Railway, said: “As we finally get back to normality, we’re confident that this new campaign will inspire our customers to spread their wings and get back to the city, while reminding them of all the benefits of travelling with SWR. We are delighted with our new campaign and platform, our partnership with St Luke’s has got off to a flying start!”

Richard Denney, ECD St. Luke’s, added: “We couldn’t be more excited to finally see our exciting new campaign and brand world fly. Wes and Sandy’s friendship, thanks to their chance meeting as commuters on SWR, delivers real warmth and a lovable sense of humour. I challenge even the most cynical of commuters like me to not smile and be inspired to spread their wings.”

CREDITS

Advertiser: South Western Railway (SWR)

Client: Paul Bright - Head of Marketing

Calli Ward - Senior Marketing Manager, Brands & Campaigns

Ian Humphreys - Campaign Marketing Manager

Campaign Title: Spread Your Wings

Creative Agency: St Luke’s

Executive Creative Director: Richard Denney

Creatives: Darren Keff, Phillip Meyler, Johnny Leathers, Jack Stephens

Junior Creatives: Leah Wilson, Rhianna Travers

TV Producer: Davina Hickson

Creative Producer: Anna-Marie Mennecier

Planning: Dan Hulse, Jack Goss

Account Management: Leanne Silman, Vicci Goulder, Naomi Hollowday

Production Company: Nexus Studios

Director: Smith & Foulkes

Producer: Julia Fetterman

Production Manager: Electra Fotopoulou

Technical Director: Dave Hunt

Art Director: Brandon Coates

Sound design: Ant @ Factory

Music:Native

Voice director: Dave Peacock

Media Agency: the7stars