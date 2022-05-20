KP continues KPow! Campaign for launch of KP Snack Packs
St. Luke’s-created campaign continues the KPow! branding across the KP Nuts range launched last year.
20 May 2022
KP Snacks is launching a new campaign for its core flagship brand KP Nuts with a new multi-media advertising campaign. Devised by St. Luke’s, the campaign continues the KPow! branding across the range launched last year. The campaign will run nationally in various formats across OOH, bus-sides, online, video and social until 17 July, 2022.
Launching KP’s new snack packs, encouraging consumers to consider KP in a new occasion: during the day. KP’s new Snack Packs, in salted, salt & vinegar and dry roasted flavours, feature five handy sized packs making it ultra-convenient to carry with you to enjoy the epic taste anytime, anywhere while on the move.
1/5Hit The Road
2/5Twitch
3/5Al Fresco
4/5Travel Nuts
5/5Instagram mobile
The campaign play-on-words headlines include “Hit the road snack”; “Al Fresco, when you’re not Al Desko”; “Travel nuts for travel nuts”; “A 5-pack for your 6-pack”; “Sliding into your AMs and PMs like”, “Now you don’t have to be a squirrel to enjoy nuts anywhere”. A key part of the campaign is the media planning by Starcom, who have devised a schedule for the contextual campaign tapping into consumers online behaviours and interests and reinforcing that with out of home media.
Ilan Arkin, Marketing Controller at KP Snacks said: “We're now bringing the Nation's Favourite peanuts to you in the handiest packs, that hit the spot wherever you are, whether that's at home or on the go. The new St Luke’s campaign helps to drive awareness of our new convenient pack format as well as drive KP's relevance and consideration for everyday daytime snacking moments."
Richard Denney, Executive Creative Director at St. Luke’s added: “We’ve developed this playful campaign to encourage consumers to try KP’s new tasty and convenient Snack Packs - hitting the spot while on the move. The KPow! Creative idea translates into animation for social and colourful, bold DOOH and OOH for Britain’s favourite nut brand.”
Mark Denton the 65-year old head of Coy! Communications, who was an intern at St. Luke’s in February, was part of the creative team.
CREDITS
Advertiser: KP Nuts
Brand: KP New Snack Packs
Campaign Title: KPow!
Creative Agency: St. Luke’s
Executive Creative Director: Richard Denney
Art Director: Laura Stevens
Copywriter: Claire Wombwell, Matt Harvey, Mark Denton
Agency Producer: Dee Antoniou
Agency Planner: Emma Banks
Business Director: Will Bright, Rosie Gilligan
Account Director: Chloe Boothby
Senior Account Manager: Naomi Hollowday
Designers: Vanisha Mistry, Ben Gilbey
Media Planning/Buying: Starcom