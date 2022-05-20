The campaign play-on-words headlines include “Hit the road snack”; “Al Fresco, when you’re not Al Desko”; “Travel nuts for travel nuts”; “A 5-pack for your 6-pack”; “Sliding into your AMs and PMs like”, “Now you don’t have to be a squirrel to enjoy nuts anywhere”. A key part of the campaign is the media planning by Starcom, who have devised a schedule for the contextual campaign tapping into consumers online behaviours and interests and reinforcing that with out of home media.

Ilan Arkin, Marketing Controller at KP Snacks said: “We're now bringing the Nation's Favourite peanuts to you in the handiest packs, that hit the spot wherever you are, whether that's at home or on the go. The new St Luke’s campaign helps to drive awareness of our new convenient pack format as well as drive KP's relevance and consideration for everyday daytime snacking moments."

Richard Denney, Executive Creative Director at St. Luke’s added: “We’ve developed this playful campaign to encourage consumers to try KP’s new tasty and convenient Snack Packs - hitting the spot while on the move. The KPow! Creative idea translates into animation for social and colourful, bold DOOH and OOH for Britain’s favourite nut brand.”

Mark Denton the 65-year old head of Coy! Communications, who was an intern at St. Luke’s in February, was part of the creative team.

CREDITS

Advertiser: KP Nuts

Brand: KP New Snack Packs

Campaign Title: KPow!

Creative Agency: St. Luke’s

Executive Creative Director: Richard Denney

Art Director: Laura Stevens

Copywriter: Claire Wombwell, Matt Harvey, Mark Denton

Agency Producer: Dee Antoniou

Agency Planner: Emma Banks

Business Director: Will Bright, Rosie Gilligan

Account Director: Chloe Boothby

Senior Account Manager: Naomi Hollowday

Designers: Vanisha Mistry, Ben Gilbey

Media Planning/Buying: Starcom