OLD MOUT OOH_ScenicFruit_Insitu.jpg

Old Mout Cider and WWF team up for biggest campaign to date

Long-term partners WWF and Old Mout celebrate four-year partnership in St Luke’s spot

By Creative Salon

12 July 2022

Old Mout has launched its biggest-ever campaign with long-term partners WWF, celebrating four years of partnership, and is on a mission to become the most sustainable cider in the category.

The latest campaign runs on TV and social channels, supported by an out-of-home takeover at Waterloo Station, which shows Old Mout is the only choice when seeking a cider with an exotic flavour range and a taste for doing good.

The playful campaign, featuring the adventurous kiwi, launches the new Strawberry & Apple flavour and adds to the alcohol-free range with a Pineapple & Raspberry flavour. The number-one exotic flavour cider brand has also launched limited-edition WWF packs with 50p from each pack going to support the work of WWF. Not only will this raise awareness for the partnership but it will also allow consumers to learn more about the work of WWF, enabling them to make positive lifestyle choices.

To activate the campaign, Old Mout has partnered with creative agency St Luke’s to develop bespoke creative to showcase the exotic flavour range, demonstrating how Old Mout’s partnership with WWF is helping to protect habitats all over the world. The four-year-old partnership has already helped support the protection of 500,000 acres of natural habitat around the world.

Rachel Holms, marketing director at The Heineken Company, said: “2022 is shaping up to be a great year for Old Mout as we launch its biggest-ever advertising campaign, which celebrates four years of a successful partnership with WWF and showcases two new flavours to the brand’s exotic range this year.”

Julian Vizard, creative partner at St Luke’s, said: “Old Mout’s kiwi has got a lot to say! That’s why this little bird is on a mission to take over Waterloo Station. Letting everyone know about Old Mout’s exotic flavour range and WWF partnership.”

The OOH takeover is live at Waterloo until 15 July with the remainder of the campaign running until 25 July.

CREDITS

Client: Old Mout

Marketing director: Rachel Holms, The Heineken Company

Senior brand manager: Max Tweddle, Heineken UK

Brand manager: Tara Phillips, Old Mout, The Heineken Company

Creative agency: St Luke’s

Creative partner: Julian Vizard

Creative team: Rhianna Travers, Leah Winson

Senior strategist: Tara Ellis

Business director: Lara Poole

Account director: Lucy Yeates

Account manager: Sam Everett

Creative producer: Christine Sibthorp

Designer: Vanisha Mistry

Media agency: Red Star

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.