St Luke’s brings The i’s open-minded journalism to life in new campaign

The multi-media campaign launches on 22 September for four weeks, with the first burst running across press, digital and OOH. The creative idea is titled ‘i For open minds’, with each campaign execution raising a provocative question about current, topical events.

Readers will see a question illustrated next to a key protagonist who appears in black and white, while an arresting object depicted in colour suggests a twist and highlights the authoritative insight i brings to the story. With the image placed where the top of the protagonist’s head should be, the creative offers a dramatic, disruptive and striking vision of the story.

The work launches in press with Vladimir Putin and the question “Where will the arms race end?” A starter pistol is shown coming out of his head with a nuclear cloud billowing out from the end of the barrel. This will be supported by a further tactical execution featuring Liz Truss and a red defibrillator box held up like the iconic budget box, with the question: ‘Could Truss tax cuts revive the nation?’

The executions cover a range of aspects of i including News, Politics, Sport and World events. The headlines and body copy encourage an even-handed debate about the issue raised, inviting readers to get the objective analysis they need to make up their own minds by visiting inews.co.uk.

Richard Thomson, Managing Director of i, says: “We have been impressed with St Luke’s insight and passion for the i brand and we are delighted for them to bring this exciting campaign to life. This is part of a significant growth push for i as we implement a series of digital innovations in the title.”

Richard Denney, ECD at St Luke’s says: “A standout title like i deserves standout creative. We are thrilled with this new campaign that imaginatively captures the essence of i's open-minded journalism and brings it to life in a disruptive manner.”

Neil Henderson, CEO at St Luke’s adds: “i is an iconic title with a unique offering. We are delighted to be tasked with growing the business at a time when the desire for objectivity in news is so prevalent. i has never followed the rules of the newspaper market and this new campaign is no different.”

The ‘i For open minds’ campaign marks St Luke’s first work for the i brand since the agency was appointed as i’s lead strategic and creative agency in 2021 without a pitch. St Luke’s has an existing relationship with dmg media and Harmsworth Media groups.

