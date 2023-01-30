Heathrow Airport campaign highlights range of winter ski destinations
Heathrow Airport is launching a new campaign to highlight the range of destinations that are accessible directly from the airport during peak ski season this winter. It’s part of a new campaign, kicking off with skiing, that shows the range of destinations you can fly to from Heathrow.
The latest work from creative agency St. Luke’s plays on the simple, streamlined symmetry of flight paths. The campaign features a series of static and moving creative executions - showing skiers and snowboarders descending snowy slopes towards key destinations all the way from Geneva to Denver, and all accessible from Heathrow Airport.
St Luke’s has designed the digital out-of-home, digital display, print and social campaign assets that break on 30th January, running for two months across the UK. The moving graphics feature skiers in motion, gliding down powdery terrain.
As the UK’s best-connected airport, the new creative campaign highlights Heathrow as the perfect launch pad for the very best trips – wherever they may take you. The Heathrow Destinations campaign - accompanied by the strapline: “The best trips start here.” - will be running throughout the year with more destinations & experiences to come, using flight paths direct from Heathrow.
Meenal Varsani, Head of Marketing & Customer Engagement at Heathrow Airport, says: “At Heathrow, we want to highlight those unforgettable holiday experiences that begin at the airport and showcase the breadth of destinations on offer as people prepare to hit the slopes. Be it near or far, we want to give those more meaningful trips the kickstart they deserve this winter, starting with skiing, and this beautifully simple campaign does just that.”
Richard Denney, joint CCO at St Luke’s adds: “Whether it’s business or pleasure, long haul or short, Heathrow’s connections make it the best airport to take you there. And what better way to dramatise this fact by marrying the beautiful simplicity of flight paths with the experiences our passengers seek.”
