St Luke’s launches "spread your wings" film for South Western Railway

The campaign reminds leisure travellers that they should spread their wings and embrace all that London and the South West have to offer: connecting friends and family with great value for money ticketing options and lowest prices guaranteed when booking direct with SWR.

The new TV ad “Sandy & Wes Flock to London” hits screens on 13th November and is part of a wider media push on OOH, Social, Display and Radio. The campaign will run through to the end of December 2022 with media planned and bought by the7stars.

Featuring Sandy the West Country Seagull representing the very best of the coast and Wes the loveable pigeon from Peckham, showcasing the best of London; the new campaign continues the “Spread your wings” creative positioning.

In the 30-second ad, regular train travellers Sandy (execu-bird) and Wes (the young business-pigeon), pick up their conversation as they meet on the SWR train to London excitedly sharing details of the activities and experiences they are planning. This time, Sandy is meeting some “gull-friends” at the top of the Shard for a Sea-Breeze cocktail; while Wes will take advantage of free activities “swanning along the South Bank” photographing art and London sights. As usual there is plenty of bird-inspired word play.

Calli Ward, Head of Marketing for South Western Railway says: “Frequent travellers on SWR trains have told us they love to meet friends and go to restaurants, theatre, cinema and art galleries. Our new campaign highlights how easy it is to take a trip to London from the South West and our Avian Ambassadors demonstrate, not only the unbeatable value of travelling with SWR, but also the vast choice of entertainment and culture available in London.”

Richard Denney, ECD St. Luke’s adds: “The lovable Wes and Sandy continue to spread their wings and enjoy the benefits of SWR, only this time we get a glimpse of what they get up to out of office hours and as expected, once again they have a real hoot.”

In its own recent research South Western Railway found that 71% of respondents felt more positive about travelling with SWR after seeing the brand’s first TVC which introduced the avian ambassadors Sandy and Wes, in February this year.

