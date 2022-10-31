Ocado customers speak for themselves in campaign series from St Luke's
The online supermarket unveils campaign that puts customers front and centre
31 October 2022
The world’s largest online supermarket, Ocado has launched a playful customer-centric campaign that passes the mic over to their shoppers - while humorously transforming them into talking fruit and veg.
Over the next four weeks, in this suitably named campaign “Food for Thought”, 11 animated films will launch across Ocado’s social YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Pinterest channels with the aim of informing and reminding the UK of the multiple benefits of doing their weekly shop, online at Ocado.
From animated characters - such as an egg and cress, discussing Ocado’s wide range of mayonnaise, to two loved-up berries, who appreciate Ocado delivering M&S straight to their door - these films approach customer testimonials in a fresh and thumb-stopping way.
Laura Harricks, Chief Customer Officer, Ocado says: “It’s important to us that we’re delivering a great experience for our Ocado customers. From offering more choice of products than any other supermarket to ensuring that deliveries arrive as ordered, without substitutions. This campaign perfectly captures our customers’ sentiment, in their own words.”
Alan Young, CCO, St. Luke’s adds: “Both agency and client are constantly moved by our customers’ Ocado stories, and we wanted to share them with more people. Our challenge was to try and make them visually interesting so we wondered, what would happen if these customers looked like the food they ordered from Ocado?”
Creative credits:
OCADO “FOOD FOR THOUGHT”
SOCIAL ANIMATIONS
Advertisers/brand: Ocado
