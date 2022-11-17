Heathrow Airport Celebrates Elizabeth Line In OOH Campaign

Heathrow Airport is launching a new campaign to celebrate the newly opened Elizabeth line route to Heathrow with an OOH and digital campaign.

Launching mid-November, with a phased roll-out running into January 2023, the new campaign by St Luke’s is designed to engage a new audience, particularly in the East End of London, to book their next holiday via Heathrow. Sumptuous macro photography by Tal Silverman draws the viewer into the idea of a dream getaway via Heathrow.

The media across DOOH, static and motion, digital display and social will feature along the direct link route to Heathrow Airport on the Elizabeth line with the invitation to “Hop on the Elizabeth line to the UK’s most connected airport in under 60 minutes.”