Heathrow Elizabeth Line - Flower

Heathrow Airport Celebrates Elizabeth Line In OOH Campaign

The campaign by St Luke’s is designed to engage a new audience, in the East End of London, to book their next holiday via Heathrow

By Creative Salon

17 November 2022

Heathrow Airport is launching a new campaign to celebrate the newly opened Elizabeth line route to Heathrow with an OOH and digital campaign.

Launching mid-November, with a phased roll-out running into January 2023, the new campaign by St Luke’s is designed to engage a new audience, particularly in the East End of London, to book their next holiday via Heathrow. Sumptuous macro photography by Tal Silverman draws the viewer into the idea of a dream getaway via Heathrow.

The media across DOOH, static and motion, digital display and social will feature along the direct link route to Heathrow Airport on the Elizabeth line with the invitation to “Hop on the Elizabeth line to the UK’s most connected airport in under 60 minutes.”

  • Heathrow Elizabeth Line - Coconut

    1/3Heathrow Elizabeth Line - Coconut

  • Heathrow Elizabeth Line - Book

    2/3Heathrow Elizabeth Line - Book

  • Heathrow Elizabeth Line - Handbag

    3/3Heathrow Elizabeth Line - Handbag

Four creative executions invite the viewer to savour the thought that their dream destination, holiday romance novel, or duty-free treats - just got closer. As well as the worldwide destinations now within accessible, speedy reach; viewers can ponder finding something special in one of the 250 retail outlets or eating delights at one of the restaurants at the airport departure lounge. Heathrow’s new brand agenda for the campaign is “Depart as you mean to go on.”

Meenal Varsani, head of marketing and customer engagement says: “With our unique new campaign, the viewer is able to immerse themselves in the opulent photography of a far away, exotic land, or our vast range of retailers pre-flight - while planning their trip away via the UK’s most connected airport, Heathrow.”

Richard Denney, executive creative director at St. Luke’s adds: “The Elizabeth line is a huge game changer for London and the South East, connecting thousands of holiday makers and business travellers from East London directly to the UK’s most connected airport. Our campaign vividly brings to life how much closer they now are to their final destination, as well as the very best shopping and dining experiences that Heathrow has to offer.”

CREDITS

Advertiser Brand: Heathrow Airport

Client: Meenal Varsani, Head of Marketing and Customer Engagement

Nathan Charles, Marketing Campaign Manager

Campaign Ad Title: Elizabeth line – Just Got Closer

Creative Agency: St Luke’s

Executive Creative Director: Richard Denney

Creatives: Darren Keff & Philip Meyler

Agency Producers: Anna-Marie Mennecier, Ed Howkins

Planning Director: Emma Banks

Business Director: Leanne Silman

Account Director: Lucy Yeates

Senior Account Manager: Charlotte Crawley

Photographer: Tal Silverman

Director/Production Co: Metcalfe Lancaster

Producer: Julie Metcalfe

Editor: Josh Gemmel

Designer: Ben Gilbey, Laura Bazille

Media Planning & Buying: Wavemaker

