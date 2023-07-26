Navigating Unpredictability, Fostering Diversity and Shaping the Future: St Luke's 2023

We are obsessed with the power of immersive brand worlds and our Tyrrell’s campaign was held up by Mark Ritson this year as a leading example of how to build a brand and reduce the reliance on price promotion. No wonder Tyrrell’s stole leadership in the posh crisps category.

South Western Railway benefited from our distinctive brand world with lovable avian duo Wes and Sandy. The campaign had a category leading ROI of £4.40 for every pound spent in advertising.

Ocado has been setting the agenda in the intensely competitive supermarket category, increasing its active user base by 49% since we started working with them two years ago. Our new campaign this year - yes with that earworm music - delivered too, retail revenue increased 7.2% YOY in the quarter following its launch and it was named Campaign ad of the day.

Finally on the work front we helped Holocaust Memorial Day Trust deliver their critically important message. We are now working on next year’s brief just as we witness an alarming rise in anti-semitism.

Our junior team were named rising stars by Creative Circle and shortlisted for best emerging talent by D&AD and Campaign Big.

Our Creative Partner, Jules, clocked up 1 billion views on Tiktok with his brilliant AR filters and was named a TikTok Effects House Ambassador as we applied his talents to AR work for Heathrow, SWR and KP Snacks.

St Luke’s day saw the whole agency shooting zombies, building virtual empires and learning about new frontiers in AR gaming.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

We aim to tackle big industry problems with action rather than just chat. In 2023 we launched Flying Start, the industry’s first positive action training scheme to help improve ethnic diversity in the agency and the industry at large. The scheme is aimed exclusively at people from ethnically under-represented groups who haven’t been in an agency before. Figures from the ‘All In’ census show that “Black, Asian and non-white groups” are much more likely to want to leave the industry. Flying Start aims to give candidates who wouldn't normally think of advertising as a career a pathway in and helps prepare them for jobs and internships in the creative industries. Everyone at St Luke’s got involved in the whole process from applications to delivering the training and we had two brilliant Fliers in Senny and Takbir, both of whom now see advertising as their career choice. The experience was an inspiration for everyone. Applications for 2024 open soon.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

The biggest challenge has been dealing with the sheer unpredictability of our business environment. Fortunately we have a high ratio of retained business but nevertheless the uncertainty about whether projects will go ahead has made planning revenue and resourcing more challenging than ever. The new business market has created unpredictable pitches as well. There have been some strange lists with agencies saying yes to pitches they wouldn’t have considered a year ago, which makes it tough to know what to go for and how to assess opportunities. Unpredictability has affected everyone’s personal situations with all the attendant stress in people’s lives, making managing the agency’s mood challenging. I’ve been glad we are all in the office three days a week. That feeling of togetherness is essential for keeping people’s spirits up when no one knows what’s going to happen next!

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

Seeing our female leadership team taking on more responsibility. We have an amazing complement of female talent who are now moving into serious management positions. They will be changing the shape of our proposition and the way we do business in 2024.

What one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

The power of personality to win categories. At St Luke’s we have seen the impact Tyrrell’s quirky, British personality has had on the posh crisp market this year. Yorkshire Tea has done the same brilliantly in the tea market. McDonalds, EE and Just Eat are all doubling down on bringing personality to their categories. It’s a welcome trend and it would be great to see it becoming a more central part of how brands compete in 2024.

Which industry leader have you admired most in 2024?

Charlie Rudd. He’s a lovely bloke and Leo Burnett has gone from strength to strength under his leadership.