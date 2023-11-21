Tackling The Industry's Ethnic Diversity Problem Head On

It’s time to go all in

"As an agency, we’ve got a really diverse workforce from all over the UK, America, Australia, and Europe. Gender diversity is great as well with a 50-50 female-male creative department. We see ourselves as an agency that really believes in diversity, but ethnic diversity has been a challenge," says Neil Henderson, CEO at St. Luke’s.

“But we found that part of the problem was that you couldn't advertise for ethnic diversity during the hiring process, because legally that is discrimination. By making the scheme a positive action training scheme we avoided this problem” The other challenge is that ethnic minorities are the ones most likely to want to leave the industry as soon as they're in, he explains citing the most recent data.

According to the latest All In Census, there remains significant divides in the representation of industry workers from ethnic minority backgrounds. Although there’s been some improvement in the representation of ethnic minorities in 2021, it is also the group that is most likely to leave the industry. The latest study found that 18 per cent of advertising folks are from a minority ethnic group, exceeding that of the wider population and improving on adland in 2021, when the figure was 16 per cent; however a third (32 per cent) of the Black talent in advertising say they’ll leave the industry altogether over lack of inclusion, while 27 per cent of Asian talent said the same. The report reinforced why St Luke’s felt the need to champion and educate diverse talent in our business.

According to Leanne Silman, Head of Transformation at St Luke’s, “The advertising industry and the creative industry have a brand image problem, which is quite ironic, given that's our specialism. We're not seen as an industry for people of different backgrounds."

The agency’s CMO Jess Gibb concurs. “Our industry is surprisingly not on many people's radar. It wasn't even a consideration for many candidates at The Brokerage." The charity works with both young people and employers to drive positive change in the workplace. But once St. Luke's advertised the training programme, adds Gibb, there was a real rush of interest from people from diverse backgrounds.

The slow ethnic diversity change at St Luke’s also comes down to the employee turnover rate, according to Henderson. "We have a very low churn at our agency impacting on us being able to change our employee mix rapidly. With fewer opportunities to hire, that's a hurdle for us."

Decoding the representation challenge

Unlike regular internship schemes, Flying Start is not just another “tick-a-diversity-box” exercise – as it is aimed to primarily attract people who don't have any exposure to the industry. Most graduate recruitment schemes and the usual internship programmes usually narrow down to the same kind of people, according to Henderson, whereas St Luke’s initiative aims to educate and prepare diverse talent. “Flying Start puts diversity properly on the table. And that's really healthy. Because people get nervous talking about diversity. Are we going to say the wrong thing? Are we going to use the wrong language? We recognise the issues but we would like to tackle it head-on.”

Flying Start isn't just a feel-good initiative, it also makes business sense. Chief strategy officer Dan Hulse talks of his “relief” about the programme and adds: “I am trying to bring different perspectives into the strategy department, but a career in planning hasn’t been the first choice for many people from diverse backgrounds. We needed to find a new approach. Flying Start tackles this problem at the root as it’s making an intervention that seems really, really necessary."

Looking ahead, the ambition for this innovative initiative is that other agencies adopt the Flying Start programme and include other modules such as media and PR. Silman says, "This programme is structured to stop people from leaving the industry and make sure they get into the right department in the first place, which suits their abilities and skills the best. So offering a broader breadth of different disciplines will be a great next step for the programme.”

Henderson points to the other “brilliant” initiatives from the industry such as VCCP Stoke Academy and diversity and inclusion programmes at The&Partnership and adds: “We need to not just find but also nurture talent from far and wide. And more importantly we need to do it together as an industry.”

For Flying Start, the agency sought counsel from industry friends such as the IPA and its own employees. “As an industry, we've got a tendency to come up with things first and hold it very, very close and make sure everyone knows this was the thing that we came up with. But that comes from a very singular point of view. Part of the success of the programme was that we've had our partnerships in place. It wouldn't be as good as it is now if we hadn't done that. It's about inclusion, isn't it?”

The programme has proven so successful that St Luke’s is planning to welcome a new intake of trainees next year. Applications for Flying Start 2024 will open in December this year, with the second intake starting the programme in Summer 2024.